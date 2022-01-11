ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax leaders looking for better tech skills

By Michael Cohn
accountingtoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vast majority of tax and finance leaders see a need for improved technology and data skills in their employees, according to a new international survey. The survey, by Ernst & Young, polled 1,650 tax and finance leaders in over 40 countries. It found that 84% of the respondents plan to...

www.accountingtoday.com

Comments / 0

information-age.com

Tech Leader Profile: succeeding as a CPO in the identity space

Bala Kumar, chief product officer at Jumio, spoke to Information Age about what it takes to successfully see through product strategy in the identity space. Bala Kumar leads product vision and strategy at mobile payments and identity verification provider Jumio as its CPO, and is overseeing the execution of the organisation’s digital identity platform. With over two decades of product innovation and leadership experience under his belt, Kumar previously held executive roles at consumer credit reporting agency TransUnion, as well as serving as CPO at TransUnion acquisition iovation.
The Independent

Venture Capital fund Blossom raises £316m in funding for investments

A London-based venture capital firm, Blossom Capital, has raised 432 million dollars (£316 million) in its latest funding round, hitting almost one billion dollars in funding in three years.Bosses said they plan to invest a third of the money raised in its third funding round into crypto firms as it emerges into the mainstream arena.Previous investments by the VC include checkout.com, the UK’s biggest privately owned fintech business worth 40 billion dollars (£29.3 billion); Moonpay, a major crypto infrastructure provider valued at 3.4 billion dollars (£2.5 billion); and Duffel, which helps airlines integrate more easily with online travel businesses.With this...
MarketWatch

Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than workers, a study from leading economists finds. The study from authors including famed Massachusetts Institute of Technology economics professor David Autor, as well as several Federal Reserve economists,...
NewsTimes

Get a Jump on Tax Season by Learning Accounting Skills

Running your dream business is exciting. Turning a vision into a reality and seeing validation for your ideas — all while making money — is one of the greatest feelings entrepreneurs experience. But managing the money and compliance is one of the worst. Few entrepreneurs enjoy accounting and...
Seeking Alpha

Tech Stocks Vs. REITs: Which Are Better Investments In 2022?

Right now, a lot of investors are rushing to buy the dips in the tech sector. I want to preface this article by saying that I invest in both tech stocks and REITs. I wouldn't invest in just one or the other, as diversification is a core pillar of my philosophy when it comes to the investment world.
TechRepublic

AI training: Leverage your tech skills and send your career soaring

If you feel like your tech career is a little stalled, all you have to do is build on the skills you already have to move up in data science, game development, IoT, cybersecurity and more. Artificial intelligence is used in everything from the Internet of Things to fighting cybersecurity...
accountingtoday.com

The Growth Partnership merges with IPA

The Growth Partnership has combined with Inside Public Accounting, bringing together the consultancy that administers the Rosenberg Survey of practice management at firms with a publication that does its own high-profile surveys and rankings of firms. Both organizations will now be working together to provide thought leadership and benchmarking surveys...
accountingtoday.com

Bad financial reporting estimated to cost billions

Dysfunctional and manual financial reporting processes are expected to cost U.S. businesses $7.8 billion this year, according to a new report, as a result of financial planning and analysis teams spending at least two hours on manual work each week, with annual company budgets taking up to six months to prepare.
Silicon Republic

IT skills shortage is ‘long in the making’ – but tech firms can help flip the script

Ensono’s Hannah Birch discusses the challenges of skills shortages and a lack of diversity in tech – and how a group of women peers has helped in her own career. Hannah Birch is the managing director for Europe at Ensono, a hybrid IT services provider helping organisations in different sectors with digital transformation. She stepped into the role last year, taking over from Barney Taylor, and is based in the UK.
accountingtoday.com

Bloomberg improves tax-provisioning software

Bloomberg Tax has added new features to the Tax Provision product it acquired last year from Tax Prodigy. Bloomberg Tax acquired Tax Prodigy Provision in August and renamed it Bloomberg Tax Provision. The software enables tax professionals to forecast and calculate the tax provisioning for their companies, using a balance sheet approach to comply with U.S. GAAP. New features include automation for valuation allowance and a template they can upload to produce a payable true-up report. Users can now define an “issue” within their tax provision such as an IRS audit, an amended return, or an error correction, and track all the elements of the provision that are affected by the issue, including the impact on the rate reconciliation.
accountingtoday.com

CAQ aims to increase pipeline of diverse accounting students

The Center for Audit Quality began a new initiative Wednesday to bring more young people into the accounting profession, particularly from Black and Latino backgrounds. The CAQ’s Bold Ambition strategic initiative to attract more students from diverse backgrounds is supported by the CAQ’s governing board of leaders of the eight largest accounting firms in the U.S. The goal is to drive greater progress in increasing representation of minority groups within the accounting profession. There are two main components; Accounting+, a multi-year initiative to increase the profession’s diverse talent pipeline by informing students about the benefits and possibilities of a career in accounting, and a Bold Ambition website that provides more transparency into the profession’s diversity, equity and inclusion actions and efforts.
accountingtoday.com

Deadline extended for 2022 Top New Products

Due to extensive interest, Accounting Today has extended the deadline for submissions to its 2022 Top New Products report. Submissions, which were originally due Jan. 10, can now be made until the end of the day on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The report, which will appear in our February issue, will...
CIO

The Next Big Challenge for Tech Leaders: Simplification

When you consider the breadth and depth of technology available in the marketplace today, chances are simplicity is not the first thing that comes to mind. The discourse around modernization has become overcomplicated, but customers—whether on the B2B or B2C front—have come to expect simplicity in how they interact with products and services. In today’s environment of constant disruption and change, they need straightforward, direct solutions and answers to their problems. As a result, tech leaders must invest in simplification, not overcomplication, to be winners in the marketplace.
accountingtoday.com

Audit chiefs see corporate governance declining

Corporate governance received a grade of B- and has slipped over the past year, according to a new survey of chief audit executives. The American Corporate Governance Index survey, released Tuesday by the Institute of Internal Auditors and the Neel Corporate Governance Center at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Haslam College of Business, found that the number of companies earning A grades in governance dropped to 14% in 2021 from 19% in 2020. The average ACGI score for U.S. companies in 2021 stayed at a B- but dipped to 81 on a 100-point scale, down from 82 in 2020. The pandemic has left many areas of corporate America exposed, with less ability for shareholders to meet with corporate executives and hold them to account or to train their employees in proper ethics. The survey found some companies not providing adequate employee training or compensating them in a way that promotes ethical decision making. Companies have also been slow to address increased activism related to environmental, social and governance issues from a wide array of stakeholders.
