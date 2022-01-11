Tax leaders looking for better tech skills

Corporate governance received a grade of B- and has slipped over the past year, according to a new survey of chief audit executives. The American Corporate Governance Index survey, released Tuesday by the Institute of Internal Auditors and the Neel Corporate Governance Center at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Haslam College of Business, found that the number of companies earning A grades in governance dropped to 14% in 2021 from 19% in 2020. The average ACGI score for U.S. companies in 2021 stayed at a B- but dipped to 81 on a 100-point scale, down from 82 in 2020. The pandemic has left many areas of corporate America exposed, with less ability for shareholders to meet with corporate executives and hold them to account or to train their employees in proper ethics. The survey found some companies not providing adequate employee training or compensating them in a way that promotes ethical decision making. Companies have also been slow to address increased activism related to environmental, social and governance issues from a wide array of stakeholders.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO