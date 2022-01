Jujutsu Kaisen has released an official collaboration commercial with Coca-Cola for the launch of the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie in theaters in Japan! The first season of the anime adaptation for Gege Akutami's original manga series was such a success that it not only multiplied the sales of that original manga, but continued with a debut feature film effort. This new movie adapts the official prequel series set before the events of the main story, and now fans in Japan have been able to check out the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie for themselves as it makes its way through theaters.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO