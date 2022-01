MELROSE—When it opened in the summer of 2017, Porto Salvo quickly became a neighborhood favorite and gathering place for both locals and those who work in the neighborhood. While the South Bronx had its share of Italian restaurants that have been around for decades, Porto Salvo quickly stood out with its menu not so much focusing on Italian American cuisine but on continental Italian food as you would have if you were in Italy.

