Park Regional ties Mount Olive - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)

By Craig Epstein
 6 days ago
Ed Karpinski’s goal with 3:16 left helped Park Regional tie Mount Olive 1-1 at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Liam Parr got the scoring going in the...

Morris Catholic over West Orange - Boys ice hockey recap

Evan Lord netted two goals for Morris Catholic in its 4-2 win against West Orange at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Tyler Raucci delivered one goal and one assist, Nick DiGeronimo logged one goal, Declan Norton turned in two assists and Aidan Dominick had one for Morris Catholic (3-6-3). Daniel Mark stopped 29 shots in the victory.
Lacey over Kearny - Boys ice hockey recap

John Fosbre scored to break a 3-3 tie in the third period and Lacey went on to defeat Kearny 5-3 at Secaucus Ice Rink. Collin Costello added an empty-net goal in the third and finished with two goals and an assist. Aiden Devaney and Aidan Flanagan also scored as Lacey improved to 2-7.
Nutley defeats Millburn - Boys ice hockey recap

Julian Poole and Rocco Albanese recorded a hat trick to help lead Nutley to a 12-2 victory over Millburn at Codey Arena in West Orange. Nutley (5-10) took over early as it led 6-1 at the end of the first period before scoring five more in the second and one in the third.
City
Sports
Edison ties South Brunswick - Boys ice hockey recap

Lucas Longo’s two third-period goals allowed Edison to come away with a 4-4 tie against South Brunswick at ProSkate Arena in Monmouth Junction. South Brunswick (1-6-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period due to goals from Thomas Lagomarsino and David Lakatos. Despite goals from Edison’s Andrew Dasilva and Pat Decker, South Brunswick maintained its two-score lead going into the third thanks to scores from Latakos and Lagomarsino.
Boys hockey: Morristown-Beard holds off Pingry

Andrew Low scored twice for Morristown-Beard as the team held off Pingry for a 3-2 win on Monday at Twin Oaks in Morristown. Charlie Guida and Low each had a first-period goal to get Morristown-Beard to a 2-0 lead before Evan Xie answered for Pingry with just more than six minutes to go in the opening frame.
Passaic Tech defeats Lakeland - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)

Angelo LaCognata’s two goals helped propel Passaic Tech into the finals of the Passaic County Tournament as it defeated Lakeland 3-2 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Passaic Tech’s Christian Martinez and Lakeland’s Charlie Wogisch traded goals in the second period to tie the game at one before LaCognata scored his two in the third. Despite Sami Essabbar’s power-play goal with 35.8 seconds remaining, Passaic Tech (9-7-1) was able to hold on for the victory.
Jefferson over Morristown-Beard - Girls basketball recap

Emily Poulas made five 3-pointers for 15 points to guide Jefferson in its 58-21 victory against Morristown-Beard in Oak Ridge. Ivana Tisma and Amanda Nwankwo collected 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Jefferson (8-1). Skylar Reale lifted Morristown-Beard (4-2) with 14 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Vasallo, Burke lead Pascack Valley past Cresskill - girls basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Jules Vasallo and Ava Burke scored 12 points apiece for Pascack Valley, which pulled away with a 17-point fourth quarter to finish a 50-32 victory over Cresskill in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (5-4) closed with a 17-8 run in the final quarter to extend a 33-24 lead. It had trailed, 8-4, after the third quarter, but responded with a 14-2 second period to build an eight-point halftime lead.
Nutley over Golda Och - Boys basketball recap

Nick Schroeder turned in 20 points, including eight free throws, for Nutley in its 63-24 win against Golda Och in West Orange. Jake O’Connor led all secondary scorers for Nutley (5-5) with 10 points as Morgan O’Brien went for eight of his own. The N.J. High School Sports...
