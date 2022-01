Josiah Brown’s 32 points helped lead New Brunswick to its first win of the season as it defeated Roselle 86-73 in New Brunswick as part of the Martin Luther King Showcase. New Brunswick’s offense came out firing as it went into halftime leading 50-40. Free throws also played a key role as New Brunswick (1-5) outscored Roselle 24-7 from the charity stripe.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO