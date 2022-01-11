ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China stocks fall as virus worries, Fed rate hike bets weigh; Hong Kong up

SHANGHAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Tuesday as expectations of quicker U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and domestic local COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on sentiment, with defence and information technology stocks leading the decline.

The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,830.14 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,590.82.

The Hang Seng index climbed 0.4% to 23,833.57. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5% to 8,408.52.

** Some of Wall Street's biggest banks now expect the Fed to raise interest rates four times this year here, and Goldman Sachs sees the Fed beginning the process of reducing its balance sheet size as soon as July.

** The defence sector slumped 2.2%, while the information technology sub-index, agriculture stocks and automobiles retreated between 1.5% and 1.8%.

** China is battling with the latest local COVID-19 outbreaks, and the Omicron variant has been detected in at least three provinces.

** Real estate developers extended gains to a third session, rising 2.1% on marginal policy easing expectations for the sector.

** Some banks rose on robust 2021 earnings results, with the CSI 300 Banks Index up more than 1%.

** Tech giants and healthcare firms lifted Hong Kong stocks.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index gained 0.5%, with Tencent Holdings and Meituan up 1.6% and 1.9% respectively, while Alibaba Group lost 1.4%.

** Wuxi Biologics jumped 6.2% to become the biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index, after a filing showed JPMorgan Chase & Co’s long position in the pharmaceutical firm had risen to 5%.

** The Hang Seng healthcare sub-index gained 2.4%. CanSino Biologics Inc fell 6.7% on a share sale report.

** Property developer Shimao Group Holdings edged up 0.4% after it denied a report that it had entered into a preliminary agreement to sell a Shanghai plaza.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong added 2.3%.

The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY
Metro International

Dollar edges up as traders assess Fed rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar edged higher on Monday as traders continued to hold on to dollars but took the view that Federal Reserve tightening plans were largely priced in, while the euro eased from Friday’s two-month high. An unexpected cut to key lending rates in China highlighted...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Fed bets boost dollar, China cuts rates

Dollar stabilizes as markets price in faster Fed rate hikes. In contrast, China cuts interest rates to power up growth. US markets will stay closed today, focus turns to BoJ meeting. Dollar unscathed by retail sales miss. Markets are growing increasingly confident that the Fed will raise interest rates four...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as bets rise on January rate hike

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.3% against the greenback * Chances of a BoC rate hike next week rise to nearly 70% * Price of U.S. oil increases 0.6% * Canadian 10-year yield rises to highest level since Nov. 24 By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as investors raised bets on the Bank of Canada hiking interest rates as early as next week after a business survey by the central bank pointed to rising wage pressures. Canadian firms see labor shortages intensifying and wage pressure increasing, with strong demand growth and supply chain constraints putting upward pressure on prices, a Bank of Canada survey said. The central bank here in December reiterated its guidance that the start of the tightening cycle could come in April but has since become more worried about the inflation outlook. "I think there is too much evidence of building inflationary pressures for the Bank of Canada to wait another full quarter to lift rates," said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities. Chances of a rate hike at the Jan. 26 policy announcement rose to nearly 70% from 60% before the survey, money market data showed. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2517 per greenback, or 79.89 U.S. cents, adding to last week's gains. It traded on Monday in a range of 1.2501 to 1.2557. Separate data added to recent evidence that the Canadian economy strengthened in the final quarter of last year. Canadian factory sales rose 2.6% in November from October and home sales were up 0.2% in December from November even as supply fell to a record low level. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, rose 0.6% as investors expected that global supply will remain tight despite a rise in Libyan output. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a flatter curve. The 10-year touched its highest level since Nov. 24 at 1.819% before dipping to 1.804%, up 3.1 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold, U.S. Yields Rise as Markets Bet on Fed Rate Hikes

Investing.com – Gold was up on Monday morning in Asia, while U.S. Treasury yields rose thanks to hawkish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Markets are also beginning to price in a sooner-than-anticipated reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet. Gold futures edged up 0.16% to $1,819.40 by 11:36...
MARKETS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tick higher as spotlight stays on Fed

MELBOURNE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Asia’s share markets were mostly higher on Tuesday even as global investor attention remains fixed on the prospect of U.S interest rate hikes in the next few months, after two years of unprecedented pandemic-induced policy easing. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold prices flat as firmer U.S yields hurt appeal

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as a weaker dollar partially offset pressure from elevated U.S. Treasury yields, which dim the appeal of a non-yielding bullion. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold held its ground at $1,818.87 per ounce, as of 0022 GMT. U.S. gold futures edged up...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks little changed ahead of LGES $10.8 bln IPO

SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares see-sawed between gains and losses on Tuesday, as investors continued to gauge their positions ahead of LG Energy Solution's $10.8 billion initial public offering and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later this month. **...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japanese shares track European peers higher, heavyweights advance

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Tuesday, tracking a solid finish in European markets, as investors continued to buy back growth stocks, though caution ahead of an outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting capped further gains. The Nikkei share average (.N225) was up 0.8% at...
STOCKS
Reuters

Shanghai steel futures range-bound amid supply disruption, sluggish demand

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chinese steel rebar and hot rolled coils futures traded within a tight range on Tuesday as consumption by the construction sector remains weak, with mills cutting production ahead of holidays. Around 50 steelmakers have announced maintenance plans near the coming Lunar New Year holidays, with...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

China car sector falling short of 'net zero' goals - Greenpeace

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's massive car sector is on track to bring its climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions to a peak by 2027 but on current trends it is unlikely to meet the country's 2060 "net zero" target, environment group Greenpeace said on Tuesday. The sector's total carbon emissions...
ECONOMY
Reuters

BOJ raises price forecast, keeps policy steady

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Tuesday raised its inflation forecast for the fiscal year beginning in April and said risks to the price outlook were evenly balanced, nodding to recent signs the commodity-driven rise in inflation was broadening. As widely expected, the central bank kept...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China tells coal producers to maintain output over Lunar New Year

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China will tell coal producers to maintain normal production during the Lunar New Year holiday that starts at the end of this month, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday. China will also increase new energy generation capacity, as well...
INDUSTRY
