Charged. Lia C. Hoffman, 35, of 102 N. 7th St., West Milton, by state police at Milton with driving with a suspended or revoked license due to three prior DUI convictions, failure to drive in a single lane, driving without a valid driver’s license and careless driving in connection with a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 15 at about 3:15 p.m. on State Route 642 West at Thistle Way in Valley Township. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 2 at 2:45 p.m.

DANVILLE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO