MBBN Post Holidays Boys Rankings

A recent transplant to Minnesota, Janet has found herself something of a viral sensation -- both on social media and national television -- for her creative cold-weather art. Janet Steward and her family recently moved to Alexandria, Minnesota from Michigan. While accustomed to the cold and snow of the Upper Peninsula, the recent subzero temperatures of central Minnesota have been a new level of extreme weather conditions for the Midwest gal. Rather than hiding indoors and complaining, however, she's embraced the frigid air with some creative cold-weather art that has gone viral on TikTok. She started with a video of a frozen cracked egg.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO