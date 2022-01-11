MORRIS: May our resolutions help us find peace

After a civic club meeting, a middle-aged woman came forward with several of her friends. In the course of conversation, she said, “You will never know how lonely I am.”. Immediately the others nodded in agreement, and one of them said, “I guess that goes for all of us.” And, in reality, I guess it does. At times, all of us are held captive by loneliness — the feeling of being disconnected or separated. Jesus gives us some direction for dealing with loneliness in one of his parables (Matthew 12:43-45). Here we find a man possessed by an unclean spirit. With strong resolution, this man sweeps his mind clear, only to later suffer the return of the spirit and the invasion of “seven other spirits” more loathsome than the first. This parable shows us that we can’t just sweep our lives clear of loneliness unless we fill the vacuum that is left with other things. In other words, to successfully cope, we must replace our loneliness with something else — something better.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO