On Jan. 15, 1977, Beldar, Prymaat and Connie -- better known to the world as the Coneheads -- made their debut on Saturday Night Live. The strange aliens were the brainchild of SNL star Dan Aykroyd, who came up with the idea while getting high. “I had been looking at TV -- I guess I’d smoked a ‘J’ or something,” the comedian recalled in the book Live From New York: The Complete Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live. “I thought, ‘Everybody’s heads don’t really reach the top of the screen. Wouldn’t it be great if you added four inches to everybody?’”

