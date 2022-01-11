ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Noah Togiai: Rejoins practice squad

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Togiai reverted to Philadelphia's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#Dallas#Philadelphia#American Football
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Spoke With 1 Team About Russell Wilson Trade

Russell Wilson reportedly plans on exploring his options this offseason. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said he plans on sticking around and competing for Super Bowls, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says otherwise. According to the report, Wilson plans on exploring his trade options this offseason. Several notable teams...
NFL
CBS Sports

Former Alabama QB Paul Tyson, great-grandson of Bear Bryant, transferring to Arizona State

For the last three seasons, the Alabama quarterback room has included kin to program royalty, with Bear Bryant's great-grandson, Paul Tyson, lined up alongside other Crimson Tide signal-callers. That connection came to an end recently when Tyson entered the transfer portal shortly after the national championship loss to Georgia. On Sunday, he named Arizona State as his intended destination.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr’s future with Raiders gets first major hint

The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a myriad of obstacles to make the playoffs this season. As they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, they will have to get serious about the team’s future regardless of the outcome. The most important factor of Las Vegas’ future is the Derek Carr situation.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Calvin Ridley News

Earlier this season, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away from the field to focus on his mental health. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, this situation involving Ridley’s self assessment has not changed, but the Falcons are still holding out hope that they’ll have their 27-year-old wideout back for the 2022 season.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Uses 2 Words To Describe Ben Roethlisberger

There are a lot of parallels between the careers of quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson. With Roethlisberger retiring, Wilson has reflected on Big Ben’s Hall of Fame career. Taking to Twitter last night, Wilson congratulated Roethlisberger on an incredible career. He called him a “legend” and “generational” –...
NFL
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says he was 'kinda hoping' the Raiders scored on final drive of Bengals' wild card win

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
CBS Boston

Report: Jerod Mayo To Interview For Broncos Head Coaching Position

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is officially over, which means it’s job interview season for Jerod Mayo. That journey will begin in earnest this week, as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach will be interviewing for the vacant job in Denver, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. #Patriots defensive assistant and de facto coordinator Jerod Mayo will interview for the vacant #Broncos head coach job in the middle of this week. As of now, that’s his only request, but expect 1 or 2 more this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022 Mayo — who may not actually be the de factor defensive coordinator, as Bill Belichick has referenced calls made by his son, Steve, throughout the year — is also expected to be a “leading candidate” for the vacant Texans job. Mayo’s in just his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, after an eight-season playing career in New England. The Patriots’ defense has ranked first, 15th, and fourth in yards allowed during Mayo’s three years on the staff. The Broncos went 19-30 over the past three years under Vic Fangio.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy