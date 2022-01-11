Georgia stems the Tide, claims national title

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 to win the College Football Playoff title game.

The Bulldogs won their first national title in 41 yards, and joined Clemson as the only teams to defeat Alabama head coach Nick Saban in a title game.

Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give Georgia (14-1) a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left. He then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up with with 3:33 left.

The final blow came from the defense. Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball down the sideline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returned 79 yards for a touchdown.

