ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Georgia stems the Tide, claims national title

By Associated Press
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsfvb_0diDsCL100

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 to win the College Football Playoff title game.

The Bulldogs won their first national title in 41 yards, and joined Clemson as the only teams to defeat Alabama head coach Nick Saban in a title game.

Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give Georgia (14-1) a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left. He then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up with with 3:33 left.

The final blow came from the defense. Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball down the sideline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returned 79 yards for a touchdown.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Panthers honor Daniel head coach Jeff Fruster

Daniel’s Jeff Fruster is this year’s Carolina Panthers High School Coach Of The Year. Fruster was surprised with the award at the school’s gym Friday morning as his players, colleagues, and family were there to celebrate. The Panthers also make a $2,000.00 donation to Daniel Athletics and Fruster is now a candidate for the Don […]
NFL
WSPA 7News

Boston’s 11th straight double-double helps #1 USC win at Arkansas, 61-52

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Aliyah Boston and Destanni Henderson each scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina beat Arkansas 61-52 on Sunday. Boston also had 13 rebounds for South Carolina (17-1, 5-1 Southeastern Conference). The Gamecocks have won five straight since falling at Missouri on Dec. 30 Makayla Daniels led Arkansas (11-6, 1-3) with […]
BASKETBALL
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Rips College Football Star For ‘Stupid’ Comment

It’s safe to say that Kayvon Thibodeaux’s comment about the education at the University of Alabama didn’t sit well with Paul Finebaum. During an interview with FOX’s Joel Klatt, the Oregon Ducks star put the University of Alabama’s education on blast, revealing why he chose to attend the Pac-12 school instead.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Calvin Ridley News

Earlier this season, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away from the field to focus on his mental health. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, this situation involving Ridley’s self assessment has not changed, but the Falcons are still holding out hope that they’ll have their 27-year-old wideout back for the 2022 season.
NFL
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ap#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
Idaho Press

MIKE PRATER: There's one smart landing spot for Moore — and it's obvious

We all have prized possessions, and we protect them at all costs. We think about them in times of reflection, and strategize silly (but serious) scenarios in our minds: “If the house catches fire, what’s the first thing I’d grab?’’ Me? The marble-shaped crystal that contains a small handful of my father’s ashes. You? Think...
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly “Intrigued” By 1 NFL Job

Speculation about Jim Harbaugh’s potential return to the National Football League is continuing to grow on Sunday. Harbaugh admitted earlier this week that he appreciates the rumors swirling about him more than the ones that were swirling last year (when he was on the hot seat at Michigan). The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy