New Treatment for Adults with Insomnia

By editor
eturbonews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdorsia Pharmaceuticals, US Inc. today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant) 25 mg and 50 mg for the treatment of adult patients with insomnia, characterized by difficulties with sleep onset and/or sleep maintenance. The FDA approval of QUVIVIQ is based on an extensive clinical...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Sleep Disorder#Sleep Onset#Insomnia#Sleep Diary#Idorsia Pharmaceuticals#Us Inc#Fda#Quviviq
