New Treatment for Adults with Insomnia

Nexalin is developing TES neurostimulation medical devices for the treatment of mental health disorders. Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) is a designer, developer and marketer of neurostimulation products targeting mental health with easy-to-administer medical devices that utilize bioelectronic medical technology to treat anxiety and insomnia, obviating the need for drugs or psychotherapy. According to Infinium Global Research, the global neurostimulation devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from approximately $4.7 billion in 2018 to approximately $9.8 billion by 2025, driven by limitations in efficacy of psychotherapy or pharmaceutical intervention and its side effects, and increased diagnosis of cases of anxiety, depression and various other mental health disorders in all age populations. Physicians and patients will seek effective, safer and more cost-effective alternatives to current standards of care (‘SoC).
