Pfizer deepens commitment to genetic-drug future with deals

By Riley Griffin, Angelica Peebles, Bloomberg
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer deepened its commitment to the genetic approach to disease underpinning its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, striking deals that will give access to three smaller companies' technology in the area. In the biggest of the trio, the drug giant agreed to pay as much as $1.35 billion, including $300...

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 spread rapidly across the UK in December and into the New Year but appears to be gradually slowing down, with case numbers fallings.Prime minister Boris Johnson will review the social restrictions in England before 26 January but has said previously that his government “reserves the right” to implement tougher measures should the rate of infection begin to translate into mass hospitalisations that threaten to overwhelm the NHS.The situation remains under constant review and amendments continue to be made to testing and isolation protocols, with members of the public still encouraged to get...
Canada approves Pfizer COVID drug

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s health regulator has approved a pill by Pfizer that treats the effects of COVID-19. Health Canada authorized Paxlovid for adult patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are also at high risk of becoming more seriously ill. Health Canada did not authorize it for use on teenagers or on patients who are already hospitalized because of COVID-19. The agency’s announcement comes amid soaring numbers of infections because of the highly transmissible omicron variant. Late last month, U.S. health regulators authorized the pill that patients will be able to take at home to ward off the worst effects of the virus. Health officials noted that supply would be an issue early on.
U.S. FDA approves drugs from AbbVie, Pfizer to treat eczema

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved drugs from AbbVie Inc (ABBV.N) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) for treating eczema, a skin disease, the companies said on Friday. AbbVie's Rinvoq and Pfizer's Cibinqo have been approved to treat moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, or eczema, in patients who do...
Pfizer/Beam Deal Highlights In Vivo Potential

It’s just one deal, but genomics companies with exposure to in vivo gene editing may be getting a much-needed boost after blue-chip pharmaceuticals company Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced a related agreement with Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) on Monday. Among exchange traded funds with leverage to the accord is the ARK Genomic...
Blockbuster Drugs to Watch For in the Near Future

Despite the challenges of pandemic disruptions, drug developers advance promising therapies for conditions, including Alzheimer’s, diabetes and asthma. Clarivate Plc, a global company in providing information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the release of its annual Drugs to Watch™ report, identifying drugs entering the market or launching key indications in 2022 which are predicted to achieve blockbuster status by 2026. Leveraging Clarivate data and insights, analysts identified seven late-stage experimental treatments that they forecast will deliver annual sales of more than $1 billion within five years. These treatments span a remarkably diverse set of therapeutic areas, from conditions like Alzheimer’s disease (AD), asthma and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), which afflict tens of millions of patients worldwide, to rare diseases, such as transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), among others.
Pfizer expands into gene editing with Beam research deal

Last summer, Mikael Dolsten, head of research and development at Pfizer and the company's top scientist, was thinking of new uses for the messenger RNA technology the pharmaceutical giant had developed so effectively for its coronavirus vaccine. The drugmaker already envisioned messenger RNA, or mRNA as it's commonly known, as...
New drug by Pfizer expected to greatly reduce Covid-19 related hospitalizations

A new drug made by Pfizer is expected to greatly reduce Covid-19 related hospitalizations. Paxlovid is an antiviral that has been approved to treat high-risk patients who test positive for Covid-19. According to virologist Luis Schang of Cornell, this drug will significantly reduce the healthcare overload—which he believes is the biggest issue caused by the pandemic.
Ireland seeks to buy Merck, Pfizer, GSK COVID-19 antiviral drugs

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s government agreed on Wednesday to fund the purchase of COVID-19 antiviral drugs from GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Merck. Ireland plans to purchase the drugs through the European Union’s procurement process and by dealing directly with the companies, the health ministry said in a statement.
Pfizer Snagged Another Approval for This Immunology Drug

Pfizer's drug now has another market with tens of thousands of potential patients. The ankylosing spondylitis indication in the U.S. could bring in over $200 million annually for Pfizer. At a forward P/E ratio of less than 10, Pfizer is an attractive value proposition. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration...
Hartig Drug offering Pfizer boosters for 12 to 17-year-olds

DUBUQUE, Iowa – Hartig Drug Co. announces today that Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available for 12 to 17-year-olds at least 5 months after their second dose. At this time, Pfizer-BioNTech is the only COVID-19 vaccine booster authorized for 12 to 17-year-olds. This announcement follows the Centers...
