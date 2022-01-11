Pfizer deepens commitment to genetic-drug future with deals

Despite the challenges of pandemic disruptions, drug developers advance promising therapies for conditions, including Alzheimer’s, diabetes and asthma. Clarivate Plc, a global company in providing information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the release of its annual Drugs to Watch™ report, identifying drugs entering the market or launching key indications in 2022 which are predicted to achieve blockbuster status by 2026. Leveraging Clarivate data and insights, analysts identified seven late-stage experimental treatments that they forecast will deliver annual sales of more than $1 billion within five years. These treatments span a remarkably diverse set of therapeutic areas, from conditions like Alzheimer’s disease (AD), asthma and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), which afflict tens of millions of patients worldwide, to rare diseases, such as transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), among others.
