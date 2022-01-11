ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Air Force 1 Low Releasing with a Shroud

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, we showcased the ‘Blue Camo’ Dunk High and Nike Sportswear will release a pair of the Air Force 1 in a similar theme, but with an added shroud. This Nike Air Force 1 Low comes...

www.sneakerfiles.com

SneakerFiles

Mountain Research x Reebok Alien Stomper Releasing Soon

Mountain Research, a label based in Tokyo, will connect with Reebok once again for a new launch. Once again, the two will launch the Alien Stomper in Black as a follow-up to the White pair that was released in 2020. The Reebok Alien Stomper made its debut on the feet...
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

The Nike SB Dunk Low Receives a "Paisley" Treatment

The “Paisley” trend carries onto the new year as outfits the SB Dunk Low with the highly favored print in a predominantly brown hue with accents of green, blue and pink. In the past year alone, a multitude of paisley printed sneakers such as variations of the in-demand Dunk Low as well as the Air Force 1 Low and Blazer Low have hit the shelves. Other brands have joined in on the craze with Vans’ “Bandanna” Pack, ASICS’ GEL-LYTE III OG, New Balance’s 327 and the NEIGHBORHOOD x adidas NMD_R1 collaboration.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Cactus Plant Flea Market Reunites With Nike for Another Dunk Low Collab

Following the crystal-covered pair back in 2020, Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike are set to return with another Dunk collaboration. Not much information has been revealed just yet. However, from the early images shared by @teddyssole, we can see that the upcoming kicks are covered in nature-inspired elements. The design dons a neutral palette overall, with mossy green suede covering the midsole, accompanying the beige upper with stitched details to create a quilted look. The shoe is further updated with yellow overlays across the upper, while an oversized Swoosh takes over the sides. The sneakers are complete with CPFM’s logo embroidered onto the tongue.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Waffle Debut Releasing in Black and White

Nike Sportswear is set to expand on the Waffle lineup. One of the next models to debut is known as the Waffle Debut. Dressed in a clean Black and White color combination. Constructed with nylon on the base, leather and suede appear on the overlays. A large Swoosh lands on the panels that extend to the heel and connect to the heel pull tab, which allows you to take the pair off easier. Other highlights include padded tongues and a Waffle rubber outsole.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Dunk Low Highlighted in Gold and Silver

Nike Sportswear continues to add to their women’s lineup of Dunk releases, including a luxurious take on the Dunk Low that will launch this Spring. This Nike Dunk Low comes dressed in a Gold, White, Silver, and University Red color combination. Going over the pair, it features White leather on the base while Metallic Gold and Silver adorn the overlays and toe box. A bit of Red fills in the tongue and heel branding while an exotic print that resembles leopard or safari print adorns the insoles. Other details include a Gold chain lace jewel and White on the leather Swoosh, midsole, and rubber outsole.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM ‘Fossil’ Official Images

Just the other day, we showcased the ’Triple White’ pair, and now, Nike unveils the ‘Fossil’ rendition of the newest Air Force 1 silhouette, known as the Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM. Looking closer, this Nike Air Force 1 Low feature a Fossil, Sail, Summit White, and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SneakerFiles

Nike Air More Uptempo ‘Rough Green’ Coming Soon

Nike Sportswear will release another new color option of the Air More Uptempo. This pair comes highlighted in ‘Rough Green.’. This Nike Air More Uptempo comes dressed in a Black, Rough Green, Pilgrim, and Black color combination. Highlighted with Black nubuck on the base while mesh adorns the tongue. Next, Green leather fills in the ‘AIR’ across the panels. Other details include an Orange Swoosh on the Black outsole and teeth on the insoles to finish the look.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Space Hippie 04 Releasing in Women’s Sizing on January 20th

Just off showing the White pair, Nike has unveiled photos of the Space Hippie 04 in women’s sizing that will release later this month. Going over the Nike Space Hippie 04, it comes constructed with at least 25% recycled material by weight, which is the lightest model in the series and has the lowest carbon footprint. Dressed in all-White, the upper is built with ’Space Waste Yarn’ that includes 75% recycled content by weight made from recycled plastic bottles, t-shirts, and yarn scraps. Lastly, a Crater Foam midsole completes the look.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

This Nike Air Max 90 Features Yellow and Infrared Accents

We can always expect new color options of the Air Max 90, and this Spring, we have a look at a fresh new pair. This Nike Air Max 90 features Grey on the base while constructed with mesh and leather adorns the overlays. Both Infrared and Yellow accents run throughout, while Dark Teal fills in the Swoosh logos. Other details include White on the midsole while both Black and Infrared appear on the rubber outsole.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 90 ‘Snowflake’ Official Images

With the Winter season here, Nike will launch several models for the colder months. While the pair won’t feature any weather combating materials, this Air Max 90 takes on the ’Snowflake’ moniker. Going over this Nike Air Max 90, it features Blue mesh on the base and...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

First Look: Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Enamel Green’

It’s that time of year again when we start to showcase upcoming Spring shoes from Nike. Although we have some time before the seasonal change, one of the upcoming drops is the Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Enamel Green’ rendition. Keeping things clean and simple, this Nike...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

