Nike Air Force 1 Low Releasing with a Shroud

Following the crystal-covered pair back in 2020, Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike are set to return with another Dunk collaboration. Not much information has been revealed just yet. However, from the early images shared by @teddyssole, we can see that the upcoming kicks are covered in nature-inspired elements. The design dons a neutral palette overall, with mossy green suede covering the midsole, accompanying the beige upper with stitched details to create a quilted look. The shoe is further updated with yellow overlays across the upper, while an oversized Swoosh takes over the sides. The sneakers are complete with CPFM’s logo embroidered onto the tongue.

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO