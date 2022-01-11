MORRIS: May our resolutions help us find peace

If you are one of the courageous ones that made a New Year’s Resolution, research predicts only half of us will make it out of January. The reason? Our own fear of failure. A psychologist weighs in on the issue saying that the moment we mess up, get off track, we tend to abandon ship! But wait there’s a solution. All we need is a shift in our mindset. In fact, a better way to approach those resolutions is to anticipate and even invite failure. In fact, the more we fail along the way, gives us insight into our own habits and makes us stronger and more adept at making bigger changes in our lives. The more we mess up, the more we adjust, which builds resiliency. And resiliency makes us equipped to accomplish more than just one goal for ourselves in a year.

