Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie to star in Netflix's adaptation of 'All the Light We Cannot See'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 11 (ANI): Actors Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie will be seen sharing screen space in Netflix's adaptation of 'All The Light We Cannot See'....

digitalspy.com

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo's Netflix movie lands release date

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo never starred alongside each other in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the Deadpool and Hulk stars have joined forces for an altogether different project. The Adam Project, to be precise. Now, over a year after it was first announced, a release date for the Netflix...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Wes Anderson Confirmed To Direct Netflix's Roald Dahl Adaptation Starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Wes Anderson has been confirmed to direct Netflix‘s latest Roald Dahl feature adaptation, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Since the streaming giant acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company last September, Netflix has been steadily growing its projects surrounding the Dahl realm. Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star as the lead character Henry Sugar in the film. Deadline also reported that the film will feature additional big Hollywood names including Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel and Ralph Fiennes. Production begins in London next week.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Bay, Gareth Evans, Patrick Hughes Team for Netflix’s ‘The Raid’ Reimagining

After years of speculation, Gareth Evans’ highly influential Indonesian martial arts action film The Raid is finally set to get a U.S.-based reimagining with the Welsh director teaming with action filmmakers Michael Bay and Patrick Hughes for a new take on the 2011 cult classic. Hughes will direct the film for Netflix with Bay and XYZ Films producing. Since winning the Midnight Madness Award after its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in 2011, The Raid, starring Indonesian martial artist Iko Uwais, became a must-see movie among festivalgoers. Sony Pictures Classics had picked up North American distribution for the film in...
TV & VIDEOS
lwlies.com

Wes Anderson’s is making an other Roald Dahl adaptation for Netflix

It would appear that Wes Anderson has officially entered his workhorse phase. His latest film The French Dispatch got its long-awaited theatrical release only a few short months ago, and reports say that he’s already wrapped photography on his follow-up, the Spain-set and star-studded Asteroid City. But it’s not like he’s going to take that as cause for a break.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Will Arnett Leading All-Star Cast in Netflix's Improvised Murder Mystery Series MURDERVILLE

Netflix has announced a new series coming to the streamer titled Murderville that has a pretty fun premise. The murder-mystery whodunnit series has a star-studded cast that is being led by Will Arnett (Arrested Development, BoJack Horseman) as Senior Detective Terry Seattle, Homicide Division, who will team up with a different guest star each episode. It'll be the guest stars' job to name the killer... but how they solve the case is another story. Joining him are Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), talk show host and comedian Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong (Community), Kumail Nanjiani (The Bick Sick, Eternals), NFL star Marshawn Lynch, and Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone (Casino, The Practice).
NFL
The Independent

Mark Ruffalo and Maxine Peake among stars supporting Emma Watson’s Palestine solidarity post

Steve Coogan, Peter Capaldi, Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Maxine Peake, Viggo Mortensen and Harriet Walter are among the actors who have joined Emma Watson in showing solidarity with Palestine.Last week, the Harry Potter star shared a post from her Instagram account with the words “solidarity is a verb” over a picture of Palestinian flags. It is believed the post was shared by “an anonymous Feminist Collective”, one of the activist groups Watson has handed control of her Instagram account to in recent years.The post elicited widespread support from Palestinian activists but drew fierce criticism from Israeli officials, with some...
WORLD
Vogue

MAC False Eyelashes & Mark Ruffalo Movies: How Cher Decompresses

“I am the worst meditator in the world!” Cher tells me on a recent Zoom call ahead of the New Year. I can’t see Cher; her camera is turned off – a legendary move for an undeniable legend. But I have made it a point to keep my camera on so that Cher can see me, her lurk-courter, as I emphatically share that I too have a hard time meditating. (We have so much in common!) “I told Rinpoche that I was a terrible meditator,” she continues, “and he said ‘Oh, that’s okay. You’ll get there. You’ll get it in this life, or you’ll get it in the next!”
YOGA
Deadline

Leslie Grace Gives First Look At Her ‘Batgirl’ Costume For Upcoming HBO Max Film

Leslie Grace has given fans a first look at her costume for the upcoming Batgirl film, expected to bow on HBO Max at some point this year. “I use their expectations against them,” Grace captioned the Instagram image. “That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.” – Batgirl, Year One The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, stars Grace as Barbara Gordon. J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton are also on board. The studio was already super high on the rising Afro-Latina star following her breakout role in In the Heights, and sources say her audition sealed the deal as the choice. When the film debuts on HBO Max, it will mark one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace)
MOVIES
IndieWire

Mark Ruffalo, Jim Jarmusch, and More Defend Emma Watson’s Support for Palestine

Emma Watson attracted significant attention last week for wading into the debate about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict online. A controversial Instagram post from the “Harry Potter” star expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, but multiple pro-Israeli figures were quick to accuse her of antisemitism. Watson posted a picture of Palestinian protesters with the phrase “Solidarity Is a Verb” over them. The caption quoted feminist scholar Sara Ahmed, who said, “Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future. Solidarity involves commitment, and work,...
WORLD
Variety

‘Moon Knight’ Trailer Reveals Oscar Isaac as Marvel’s Newest Superhero

Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for its Disney Plus series “Moon Knight” on Monday night, officially launching the 2022 slate for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In “Moon Knight,” premiering on March 30, Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector, an ex-soldier with a profound case of dissociative identity disorder that manifests as fully distinct individuals. He becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, which only further exacerbates Marc’s anxiety over his mental illness. In the trailer, set to Kid Cudi’s “Day ‘n’ Night,” Marc can’t tell the difference between his normal life and his dreams. He plays with a Rubik’s cube,...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst SNL Host Of All Time

Saturday Night Live is among the longest-running shows in TV history. Started by Lorne Michaels, who remains the producer to this day, it has launched the careers for dozens of comics. After the kick-off of its first installment in 1975, it quickly created stars that include Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, and Gilda Radner. […]
TV & VIDEOS

