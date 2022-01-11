Indian shares little changed as investors await Q3 results

BENGALURU, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares were unchanged early on Tuesday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the start of quarterly earnings, even as the rise in new domestic COVID-19 cases persisted.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were both up 0.1% each at 18,022.05 and 60,458.59, respectively, at 0350 GMT. Both the indexes had added more than a percent on Monday.

All eyes are on the third-quarter earnings season, which will kick-start with top IT heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services , Wipro and Infosys reporting their results on Jan. 12.

Meanwhile, India recorded 168,063 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than Monday’s additions of 179,723 cases.

Nifty’s PSU Bank index, which had rallied for seven sessions, edged up 0.08%. The Nifty Auto Index , which added nearly 2% in the previous session, was up 0.01%.

Shares of Vodafone Idea slumped 15% after the telecom operator approved conversion of spectrum interest and government dues into equity.