Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past Denver 87-69

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Rocky Kreuser had 24 points as North Dakota State defeated Denver 87-69 on Monday night.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes had 15 points for North Dakota State (11-5, 3-1 Summit League). Sam Griesel added 14 points and seven rebounds. Tyree Eady had 11 points.

North Dakota State dominated the first half and led 44-23 at the break. The Pioneers' 23 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Tevin Smith had 18 points for the Pioneers (6-12, 2-3). Jordan Johnson added 14 points. Tristan Green had three blocks.

KJ Hunt, whose 16 points per game entering the contest led the Pioneers, had 8 points (3 of 11).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

