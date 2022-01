Brush wrestling seems to have met its match over the weekend at the Mel Smith Husky Invite, which welcomed 33 teams to the large-scale competition. The Beetdiggers met tough competition among the teams in attendance as they didn’t walk away with a single champion, but they still had plenty to be proud of. Nick Dardanes, for example, finished second in the 113-pound weight class after sticking out the full 6 minutes against Alamosa’s Dempsey Gibbs. Gibbs won in a 5-0 decision.

BRUSH, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO