It might still be early in the new year, but the Bangor Police Department may have already won the internet in 2022. Up to their old tricks again, the Bangor Police Department is hamming it up on Facebook. The context this time around is the latest winter storm to pound Maine. Bangor PD's own Lieutenant (and noted author) Tim Cotton decided to post an informational message to the masses. You can see it below.

BANGOR, ME ・ 12 HOURS AGO