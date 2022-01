The California legislature, especially the Democrats, have been busy. Governor Gavin signed 770 new bills into law, most effective Jan. 1. Here’s a starter sample:. Senate Bill 389 allows restaurants and some bars to sell to-go wine and cocktails until 2027, a 5-year extension on an emergency rule adopted early in the pandemic to help bars and restaurants. Booze sold for off-premises consumption must be sold with food – marked in sealed, labeled containers and picked-up by a customer who provides age identification. Two to-go alcoholic beverages per individual meal. I hope this is the beginning of a wholesale re-write of California’s ABC laws, which are archaic at best. As a footnote, my Grandfather was a 20-year member of the State Board of Equalization. He led the successful move to divide the State Board of Equalization and ABC into two separate agencies.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO