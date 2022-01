HURON, Ohio — An early morning fire has destroyed the barn that housed the Farmer Jones Farm Market in Huron. According to the Huron Fire Department, a call about the fire came in just after 2:15 a.m. on Friday morning. The barn had antique tractors and old cars inside. No one was injured in the fire and the cause of the blaze is still being determined.

HURON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO