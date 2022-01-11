470 – The UnEvenFlow of The Punisher Logo!

Celebrate National Sticker Day with Sticker Planet on Thursday, January 13. LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Sticker Day is celebrated annually on January 13, the birthday of Stan Avery. Avery, a rags-to-riches entrepreneur in his 20s, invented the first self-adhesive label in 1935, launching an industry that today brings joy to sticker-lovers of all ages. No longer just an office product, modern stickers come in all shapes, sizes and topics, and make people happy every day. Sticker Planet invites you to join in their celebration!
