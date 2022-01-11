ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Georgia stuns Alabama 33-18 to clinch 2022 CFP National Championship

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Payback was sweet for the Georgia Bulldogs who claimed the 2022 College Football National Championship in Indianapolis on Monday night, knocking off the Alabama Crimson Tide by a score of 33-18.

The two teams previously met in Atlanta in the 2018 National Championship, where the Tide won in overtime. Alabama has won seven straight against Georgia, including last month’s SEC Championship, WSB-TV reported.

The No. 1-ranked Tide sputtered early on offense against the third-ranked Bulldogs, trading field goals to close the first half with a lead of only 9 to 6.

The second half, however, belonged to Georgia, with Alabama failing to score inside the red zone multiple times and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young throwing a pick six that nearly doubled the eight-point deficit.

Meanwhile, the Tide faithful held their collective breath early in the second quarter when wide receiver Jameson Williams went down with an apparent lower leg injury after making a 40-yard reception. Williams had taken center stage in Alabama’s passing game since John Metchie III tore his ACL in the first half of the Dec. 4 SEC Championship Game, also against Georgia.

Monday’s win means the Bulldogs will bring home their third national title in school history, and only their second since 1980.

©2022 Cox Media Group

