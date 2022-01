The UNC basketball program has now won two-straight games in Atlantic Coast Conference play, keeping pace with the rest of the one-loss teams in the conference. UNC got it done backed by another big effort from junior Armando Bacot who is elevating his game to another level here in his junior season. Bacot finished the game with 29 points and 12 rebounds, his seventh-straight double-double on the year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO