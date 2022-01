(MARE) – Aiden is an energetic and sweet boy of Caucasian descent who loves to laugh. He is very active and likes to be outside, play sports, and run and climb. When he is inside he enjoys playing with cars and trucks, building with Legos, and collecting Pokémon cards. He also likes to have books read to him before he goes to bed. Aiden is a big sports fan and when he grows up he would like to be Tom Brady. If that doesn’t work out, Aiden says that he would like to be a fireman. Aiden plays well with others, as well as on his own.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO