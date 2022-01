Francouz stopped 23 of 26 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes. Francouz wasn't at his best Friday, but he was able to lock it down after allowing a goal to Shayne Gostisbehere early in the third period. The 31-year-old Francouz went on to stop all three of the Coyotes' shootout attempts, and he earned the win after a Nazem Kadri tally. With wins in his last three outings, Francouz is getting results despite mediocre goaltending overall. He'll watch Saturday's rematch with the Coyotes from the bench, as Darcy Kuemper is set to get the start in the second half of the back-to-back against his old team.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO