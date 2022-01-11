ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Keeps surging with two points

 6 days ago

Kadri scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 win over...

CBS Sports

Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Helps on Kadri goal

Burakovsky had an assist and one shot on goal in Saturday's 5-0 win over Arizona. With top-line forward Gabriel Landeskog back in the lineup after missing three games while in COVID-19 protocols, Burakovsky was back to full-time duty on the second line. He intercepted a Coyotes clearing attempt and redirected the puck to second-line center Nazem Kadri, who buried his 14th goal of the season. The assist extends Burakovsky's point streak to four games and leaves him with 30 points in 33 contests. The 26-year-old forward is closing in on his career-high 45 points set in 58 games in 2017, his first season in an Avalanche uniform.
iheart.com

Kadri's Shootout Goal Lifts Avs Over Coyotes, 4-3

The Colorado Avalanche keep rolling at home. Friday night, the Avs needed a shootout but Nazem Kadri's goal was the difference in Colorado's 4-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. The Avs outshot the Coyotes 47-26 and were able to put two goals past Arizona's Ivan Prosvetov. Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Jost both scored in the first 12:03 of the game.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: On four-game point streak

Makar notched an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes. Makar helped out on Andre Burakovsky's game-tying goal at 1:08 of the third period. During a four-game point streak, Makar has two tallies and five assists. The superstar defenseman is already at 35 points (16 goals, 19 helpers) with 87 shots, 38 blocked shots, 30 hits and a plus-18 rating in 30 contests. Barring disaster, Makar will likely post career-best numbers just about across the board this season.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Adds two goals in win

MacKinnon provided two goals and an assist in a 5-0 win over the Coyotes on Saturday. MacKinnon led the way offensively Saturday, knocking in a power-play goal in front of three Arizona defenders in the first period before netting another goal in in the final seconds of the third period. The 26-year-old has scored seven of his eight goals this season over his last 13 contests, also adding 14 assists in that span. On the year, the 2013 first-overall pick has 38 points in just 25 games.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
CBS Sports

Islanders' Brock Nelson: Two points in Monday's win

Nelson scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, levied three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Nelson broke a scoreless tie at 11:44 of the second period, and he also assisted on Anthony Beauvillier's tally in the third. The 30-year-old Nelson had been held off the scoresheet in his last two games after exiting the COVID-19 protocols. The Minnesota native is up to 11 goals, four assists, 51 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 22 appearances. He's shooting 21.6 percent -- that's an unsustainable level, though his offense should remain fairly steady if he can chip in a few more helpers.
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Has The Latest On The High-Flying Panthers

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As the Panthers begin a new week, it’s the same old story. The Cats are the best team in hockey. And the team doesn’t just beat opponents, they dominate. Florida is on the best offensive run over the last eight games the NHL has seen in more than a quarter century. Overall, the Panthers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are outscoring opponents by more than double. Now, the Cats hit the road. We Want 10 If you have been to a Panthers game the last few weeks, you heard the chant. If you watched games, you heard it...
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Third straight multi-point outing

Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 3-1 win over Dallas. For the first helper, Kucherov gathered the puck off the boards and fed it to Brayden Point in the low slot. He then set up Ross Colton on a sweet breakaway pass for a 2-1 lead. Kucherov has put up three consecutive multi-point games and now sits with 13 points, including nine assists over just eight games this season.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Continues to shred

Kuznetsov dialed in two power-play assists in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks. The venerable top-line pivot extended his point streak to four games, and Kuznetsov has now accumulated three goals and five assists in eight contests following his return from COVID-19 protocols. You'd be hard-pressed to find any flaws in Kuznetsov's profile as he's up to 12 goals and 26 assists to complement a plus-10 rating and 12 power-play points through 36 games.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Unleashes barrage in loss

Ovechkin finished with one goal on seven shots in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Sunday. Ovechkin knocked in his 26th goal past Thatcher Demko on the power play in the first period Sunday. The veteran scorer is up to 13 points with the man advantage this season and has logged 54 points in 39 games overall.
