Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Keeps surging with two points

Nelson scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, levied three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Nelson broke a scoreless tie at 11:44 of the second period, and he also assisted on Anthony Beauvillier's tally in the third. The 30-year-old Nelson had been held off the scoresheet in his last two games after exiting the COVID-19 protocols. The Minnesota native is up to 11 goals, four assists, 51 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 22 appearances. He's shooting 21.6 percent -- that's an unsustainable level, though his offense should remain fairly steady if he can chip in a few more helpers.
