Even though he’s still not yet able to play for the Spurs, Zach Collins sits at or near the top of at least one category that gets a lot of discussion in the locker room. “Probably No. 1,” forward Doug McDermott said when asked where the forward/center ranks on the team’s best-dressed list. “He’s always bringing something new every single game. Whether you agree with it or not, he’s got some style. Whoever he hired is doing a great job.”

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO