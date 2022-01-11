ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Computers of Commercial Flight

By Takara
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow have computers transformed commercial flight? Think about the last time you purchased an airplane ticket. More than likely, you bought that ticket online—but that’s just one of the many ways computers have become crucial tools to the airline industry. They are used to book tickets, plan flights, schedule aircraft and...

blog.adafruit.com

TrendHunter.com

External Storage Computer Hubs

The Beelink Expand F is an all-in-one external storage and peripheral connectivity solution for consumers seeking out a way to keep essential data stowed and more. The unit maintains a compact design that is paired with an M.2 2280 slot that will support a SATA3 SSD along with a dedicated bay for a 2.5-inch hard drive or SSD. the system will also accommodate users who need to connect their laptop to a range of external peripherals without the need to rely on a dongle or cable hub.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Job Availability: NASA Web Modernization Lead #Space @NASA

The Applications and Platforms Services at the NASA Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) is seeking a highly qualified candidate to serve as the NASA Web Modernization Lead. This position leads the migration, consolidation, redesign, and continued transformation of the Agency website, NASA.GOV. Oversees the creation or upgrades of new and existing public websites; assessment and consolidation of existing public websites; and archiving and decommissioning out-of-date public websites.
EDUCATION
johndcook.com

Computational asceticism

A while back I wrote about computational survivalism, being prepared to work productively in a restricted environment. The first time I ran into computational survivalism was when someone said to me “I prefer Emacs, but I use vi because I only want to use tools I can count on being installed everywhere.” I thought that was odd at the time, but I’m more sympathetic now that I’m occasionally thrown into a client’s environment where I can’t install software.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
adafruit.com

QT Py BFF with LiPoly charging and switch

Sorta experimenting with what would be useful as a add-on for QT Py’s – first up is a switchable LiPoly battery charger. i guess this could be used to make a wireless QT Py that can battery charge. one thing is that you do need a spacer between the QT and BFF because otherwise the battery plug will interfere mechanically. but, we don’t want it on the other end, away from the power supply pins and overlapping with an antenna. so we’ll try this out! we are still calling the add-ons “BFF” for now, fits on the board, but we also like “nuggets” and “sprinkles” …
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Power Efficient Computer Chips

Samsung and IBM have developed a prototype Vertical Transport Field Effect Transistor (VTFET) semiconductor chip. This VTFET semiconductor is purportedly 85% more energy efficient than current semiconductors. In addition to energy efficiency, the VTFET allows for nearly double the overall performance of flat surface semiconductors. This means that not only will a phone that incorporates a VTFET last for nearly ten times as long, but the threshold for performance specifications will be increased as well.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

💾 Real time MFM floppy decoding in arduino 💾

OK more floppy fun, this time with jepler helping out – we’re doing some cross-platform code sharing where the mfm decoding C code is going to be the same for arduino and circuitpython. jepler wrote up the mfm-decoding-and-crc-verifying for circuitpython and it was pretty easy to integrate it into arduino so that we can not just read flux data but the actual binary data! here we’ve got a simple floppy track dumper that goes from track 0 to 80, alternating sides, and prints the hex and ascii output. and, now you can see why we went with text files as a test bed – its very easy to see that our cross-sector reading is correct because the text continues smoothly from one to the other. this means we’re getting close to being able to access the file system in arduino which means we are ONE STEP CLOSER to building a project ladyada has wanted since she was a teenager (can you guess what it is?) anyways, code is here for the curious https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_Floppy/blob/main/examples/mfm_test/mfm_test.ino & video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

got some esp32 pico modules in and they're smol!

We got some samples of the esp32 pico v3 02 modules in from Espressif and they’re smaller than we expected! we thought they were the same size as the esp32-s2 mini modules we’ve been using but they’re actually a bit smaller in each direction. that actually works out to our advantage because it means it can fit on an itsybitsy sized board (the mini modules cannot, too wide!) so this could be a good candidate for an esp32 itsy’ that comes with 4MB of flash and 2MB of PSRAM. probably needs to have double sided but i think we can work it out – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

using tinyusb and arduino to make a USB mass storage floppy 💾 drive

Woohoo, we got on-the-fly mfm decoding working so we have fluxes converted to bytes, and all the sectors are verifying right. wouldn’t it be neat if we could use tinyusb’s mass-storage class to make a usb floppy drive?. tinyusb is an adafruit-sponsored open source usb stack that lets...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Made in NYC 1/12/2022 Featuring a Fresh Panel of QT Py ESP32-S2s

Stencil solder paste knead (0:03) PnP machine scanning a PCB (0:53) Stencil in production mode (1:05) Soldering Ethernet FeatherWings (1:22) Stack of Ethernet Featherwings (1:34) The new ESP32-S2 chip (1:36) Reverse side of a ESP32-S2 TFT Feather, fresh out of the Pick ‘n Place (1:41) Inspecting a freshly placed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

floppy hacking – fluxengine software support

We’re poking at our 5.25″ disk drive and we’d like to get it working with our Adafruit_Floppy code so we can read older diskettes. we can’t find our DOS formatted floppies at the moment, we could probably just pop those in and run the USB-floppy interface code to have it show up as a drive. buuuut, we happen to only find our apple ][ and c64 diskettes so far. whoops! well, this is good incentive to get fluxengine support working – it’s an alternative to greaseweazle and seems to support more formats including c64 disks that are gcr instead of mfm encoded. fluxengine has greaseweazle support so it should ‘just work’ right? well turns out we had a few sticking points to getting data read working via the low level win32 com port interface with the CDC class driver (did you know you MUST set dtr? this cool tip could save you 4 hours). now that we’re over that hurdle we can sew up the rest of the interfacing tweaks to get fluxengine working! – video and playlist of vids’ with all the progress!
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

3 Awesome Magnetic Accelerators

On the Magnetic Games YouTube channel, they continue to experiment with different types of magnetic accelerators in search of practical applications. In this video, they look at three accelerators that work in repulsion, in fact, the accelerated body escapes the magnetic field, continuing its run. As 2022 starts, let’s take...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Lego Ring #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Fishing rod ceiling holder hanger #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Groni shared this project on Thingiverse! Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4962065. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Fingerprint Safe

This neat safe incorporates our Rugged Panel Mount Fingerprint Sensor with Bi-Color LED Ring – R503 in this super secure safe. This project is based on a previous one I published, where I took an old safe and replaced its control board with an ESP8266 D1 Mini to make it into a modern OTP safe.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

BSoD and the History of Computers Crashing

The Blue Screen of Death was an early joke that got at the shaky foundation of Microsoft Word. The phrase refers to the notorious screen that appared when a PC running Windows OS crashed. Here’s a history of crashing from Steven Sinofsky and Hardware Software:. The modern 32-bit Windows...
SOFTWARE
digitalinformationworld.com

1. Quantum Computing

The increase in the computing power of various devices has been exponential. For example, modern smartphones would have seemed like high tech supercomputers not too long ago. Quantum computing might enable this exponential growth in computing power to continue for many more decades in the future. 2. The Internet of...
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

5.25 inch 360K DOS Floppy drive as a USB key

With fluxengine support out of the way, we’re on to refactoring our adafruit_floppy library code to support this old-fangled 360K double-density disk http://fileformats.archiveteam.org/wiki/PC-DOS_360K_format this format was pretty common back in ze day. it’s not too different from our more common 3.5″ 1.44MB in that it has MFM encoding, two sides and FAT12 formatted. but it does have a quarter of the capacity as it has half the tracks (40 not 80) and half the sectors (9 not 18). so, a little refactoring this afternoon and now our USB mass storage example is happy to make this drive appear as a 360KB USB drive. we can access the files just fine – this may be the first time someone’s developed a USB MSD controller for these older disks, it’s like a really really heavy usb key 🙂 – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

5.25″ floppy reading with fluxengine

OK after much fluxengine hacking (wherein we wrote a bunch of code, then ended up deleting all but like 4 lines) we have it successfully interfacing with the adafruit_floppy ‘greaseweazle compatible mode’. we can now use both tools to read and parse flux data which is great as fluxengine has a bunch of formats it supports. we did find one MFM 360K DOS disk in our collection – so we are able to verify that chunky floppies work just as well as 3.5″s. this is one good example of why we cant ‘just use a USB floppy drive’ – there is no 5.25″ usb floppy drives (yet). after imaging this disk we found some classic mouse driver content – including an exciting new concept in Mouse control!
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

Feather Huzzah ESP32 V2

The Feather ESP32 is a classic Adafruit board, used in thousands and thousands of projects. And we love it so…but with the CP2104 going EOL and requiring us to do a light re-spin for the CP2102N revision, we thought maybe we’d do a gut renovation. With the new ESP32 PICO module, we save a ton of space AND have 8 MB Flash / 2MB PSRAM instead of the WROOM’s 4 MB Flash & no PSRAM. the PICO is also much smaller, so we have room to upgrade the USB micro B to Type C, add a NeoPixel, STEMMA QT with separate LDO, and even a user button on the very last unused input pin. However, we did have to shuffle a few pins around. the named pins got some changes, so for example, RX and TX used to be 16 and 17 respectively – but those pins are used internally on the PICO module so they’re no longer available. on the V2 feather they’re now 8 and 9. all of the analog pins and the numbered pins are the same, just SPI/I2C/UART named pins are different. that should make code be ‘drop in replacement’ as long as the named pins/ports are used instead of the underlying io pad names. since code needs to be recompiled for the variant, this would be a fully new product ID. however, i think for the bump in capabilities and capacity it is worth an upgrade! Coming soon!
TECHNOLOGY

