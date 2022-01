West Virginia remains winless at Allen Fieldhouse, falling to No. 9 Kansas on Saturday afternoon, 85-59. The Mountaineers had the lead for much of the first half before going into the locker room down two points at halftime. After that, though, the Jayhawks outscored WVU, 52-28, and cruised to the victory. Things went off the rails in the early moments of the second half, according to Bob Huggins.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO