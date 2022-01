Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday announced new rules for nursing home visitations in New York State, as the Omicron variant continues to spread. During her COVID-19 briefing in New York City, Hochul said all visitors must wear "surgical"-type masks and present upon entry a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of their visit. She says with positive cases on the rise in nursing homes, she does not want to create a situation where visitors infect nursing home residents...

