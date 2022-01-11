ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CMS will reveal intent to cover Alzheimer’s drug — or not — tomorrow

By Amy Novotney
McKnight's
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra on Monday ordered Medicare to reassess a big premium increase facing millions of seniors this year, after an expensive new Alzheimer’s drug with questionable benefits fell in price. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is due to deliver...

www.mcknights.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Why Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug Aduhelm Is So Controversial

Despite high expectations, Biogen has reported only a fraction of estimated sales for its historic Alzheimer's treatment. The FDA approved Aduhelm in June as the first Alzheimer's drug to try and thwart cognitive decline. The company now plans to slash Aduhelm's controversial list price by roughly half in a bid...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
UPI News

Medicare officials consider covering Alzheimer's drug Adulhelm

Following a months-long and unprecedented review, Medicare officials expect to announce within the next couple of weeks whether the program will cover the controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. The drug's benefits are in question and its annual price tag tops $28,000. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) tend...
HEALTH
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

CMS proposes limiting Medicare coverage for the treatment of Alzheimer's to clinical trials

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has released a proposed National Coverage Determination decision memorandum to cover Alzheimer's treatment for people with Medicare, only if they are enrolled in clinical trials. The proposed National Coverage Determination would cover FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies that target amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer's...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
Washington Post

Medicare proposes covering expensive drug for early-stage Alzheimer’s, but with restrictions that will sharply limit use

Medicare officials on Tuesday proposed covering a pricey, controversial Alzheimer’s drug but, in a highly unusual step, restricted it to people enrolled in approved clinical trials, sharply limiting the number of eligible patients. The draft decision from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) means the program would...
HEALTH
Recorder

My Turn: Elders saddled with cost of controversial Alzheimer’s drug

On Oct. 13, 2021, 64 million Americans received some good news from the Social Security Administration: Social Security checks would rise by a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) beginning in January 2022 — an increase for the average retired worker of $92 per month — the largest increase in four decades. The estimated average Social Security benefits payable in January 2022 for all retired workers will be $1,657 per month. Likewise, 8 million people on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) also received word that they would get a 5.9% increase in their benefits as of Dec. 30, 2021.
GREENFIELD, MA
StreetInsider.com

U.S. Medicare plans to cover Biogen Alzheimer's drug only for trial patients

(Reuters) -The U.S. government Medicare program on Tuesday said it plans to cover Alzheimer's treatments including Biogen Inc's Aduhelm but will require patients to be enrolled in a clinical trial, limiting access to the treatment more than many expected. Biogen shares were down 7.3% at $224 in extended trading on...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Medicare Premiums#Health And Human Services#Biogen
Washington Post

Medicare must soon say whether it will cover the pricey new Alzheimer's drug

Good Monday morning — where we regret to inform you that Terps basketball lost by one point to Wisconsin last night. 🐢. Today, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) doesn't support his own previous counteroffer to President Biden's economic package, and the federal government is resuming shipping treatments that may not work against omicron. But first:
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Biogen shares slide as Medicare restricts cover of Alzheimer's treatments

(Reuters) -A decision by the U.S. Medicare to limit coverage of Alzheimer's treatments including Biogen's Aduhelm will hit sales of the controversial drug and dim prospects for similar treatments looking to enter the market, Wall Street analysts said. Shares of Biogen Inc fell 9% to $220.44 before the bell, while...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Syracuse.com

Medicare told to reassess premium hike for Alzheimer’s drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra on Monday ordered Medicare to reassess a big premium increase facing millions of enrollees this year, attributed in large part to a pricey new Alzheimer’s drug with questionable benefits. Becerra’s directive came days after drugmaker Biogen slashed the price of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Stakeholders have mixed reaction to CMS proposal to limit use of Alzheimer drug Aduhelm

Reaction is mixed to the proposal by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to limit Medicare beneficiaries' access to monoclonal antibody treatments that target amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer's to those enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. CMS released the proposed National Coverage Determination decision memorandum and 30-day comment...
INDUSTRY
eturbonews.com

Alzheimer’s Association CEO Says New CMS Draft Decision is Shocking

Alzheimer’s Association CEO Harry Johns issued the following statement in response to today’s draft decision by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) saying: “It is shocking discrimination against everyone with Alzheimer’s disease, especially those who are already disproportionately impacted by this fatal disease, including women, Blacks, and Hispanics.
HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

NIA statement on proposed CMS Medicare coverage decision for aducanumab to treat Alzheimer’s

Today, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its proposed National Coverage Determination decision memorandum on Medicare coverage of aducanumab/brand name Aduhelm™. The proposed decision would cover FDA-approved monoclonal antibodies that target amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease through coverage with evidence development. This means that FDA-approved drugs in this class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. This proposed decision will enable researchers to collect crucial data to evaluate the clinical benefits of these drugs.
HEALTH
Kaiser Family Foundation

Medicare’s Coverage Decision for the New Alzheimer’s Drug and Why It Matters

After much anticipation, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced that Medicare will cover the new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, subject to evidence development. This preliminary National Coverage Determination (NCD) comes after months of handwringing over the potential impact of this new high-priced drug on Medicare spending and a substantial Medicare Part B premium increase that took effect in January 2022. CMS proposes to cover Aduhelm and similar FDA-approved antiamyloid monoclonal antibody treatments under Coverage with Evidence Development (CED) for patients participating in CMS-approved or NIH-supported randomized clinical trials, which will help to generate the evidence that CMS suggests is currently lacking regarding whether Aduhelm is reasonable and necessary for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
HEALTH
Wyoming News

Insurance Often Covers Ivermectin for COVID, Even Though Drug Doesn't Work

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. insurers are paying millions of dollars a year to cover the cost of ivermectin for COVID-19 patients despite a lack of proof the anti-parasitic drug is effective against the virus, a new study finds. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization say ivermectin pills — typically used to treat parasitic infections like worms — should not be used for COVID-19, except in clinical studies. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthleadersmedia.com

CMS Proposal Limits Access to Alzheimer Drug

The Alzheimer's Association called the CMS draft "a shocking discrimination against everyone with Alzheimer’s disease." — Medicare would pay for a limited class of pricey and controversial anti-amyloid drugs used to treat Alzheimer's disease, but only for seniors already enrolled in qualified clinical trials, under aproposed National Coverage Determination decision memorandum issued Tuesday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy