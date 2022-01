Embiid chipped in 32 points (10-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 29 minutes during Monday's 117-98 loss to the Wizards. Embiid continues to roll through his best statistical stretch of the season, but he didn't get much help Monday, as the Sixers had just one other player score in double figures (Tyrese Maxey, 18 points). Dating back to mid-December, Embiid has scored at least 30 points in 12 of his last 14 games, registering eight double-doubles in that stretch.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO