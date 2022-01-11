ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Police urge gun owners to lock up firearms left in cars amid wave of break-ins

By Andy Banker
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGeTC_0diDe7E100

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — There’s been a breakthrough in the car break-in cases that have been plaguing the entire St. Louis area in recent months. A suspect has been jailed on 19 felony counts.

Authorities are now calling on the rest of us to do our part to combat the crime trend. For criminals, it’s as easy as the tap of a $10 hammer made for shattering glass.

Trending: Officials looking for million-dollar Missouri lotto winner

“It’s quick. It’s fast. It’s easy. They have so many tools, so many tools you can buy to break into a car. It’s almost mind-boggling,” said Berkeley Police Chief Art Jackson.

Thieves have shattered hundreds of shattered vehicle windows in the St. Louis region, in both Missouri and Illinois, during the fall and winter months.

Tishon Wordlaw, 20, of north St. Louis County, is accused of breaking into more than a dozen vehicles at an air cargo delivery center in Berkeley near Lambert Airport in October.  He was found him with four guns stolen from the vehicles shortly after the crimes, according to police.  His bond was set at a $250,000.

“We’ve made it a point that we’re going to be aggressive on these cases.  This is an example of that,” said St. Louis County Prosecutor, Wesley Bell.   “(These crimes are) very personal to victims, not only their way of getting around, their way of getting to work, taking care of their family, but also when there are firearms in the car, it also becomes dangerous. And some of these groups that are doing these kind of cases are armed.”

In November, Bell told FOX 2 that a task force would work to combat thefts from cars, which had also become rampant.

“A good thing about it is we are communicating, all of the municipalities, trying to curb this crime,” Jackson said. “We need more of this.  We need to share more information.  We need to work together even more so, We can get start prosecuting some of these cases and getting these individuals.”

The suspects seem to be looking for guns to steal, above all else.

“There are lots of places you go that you can’t take your firearm in.  You want to respect the laws.  You have to leave it in your car and the criminals know that,” said Jim McGarry, who operates the Classic Arms of St. Louis store in Wellston.

He recommends lockboxes to gun buyers.  He showed one that costs $46. It can be secured to your vehicle by cable or be bolted down, and it’s TSA approved for air travel.

Top story: St. Louis County councilwoman gets COVID-19, changes stance on mask mandate

“If you spend $600 to $1000 to $1200 to $2000 on a  handgun, $40 to $50 (for a lockbox) is nothing compared to a $1200 gun,” he said.

Bell also recommended properly securing valuables, if you must leave them in your car.

“Individuals making smart decisions, not leaving stuff in their car, that’s our first line of defense,” Bell said. “Almost game-planning it, ‘OK, what’s in my car’ and assuming, ‘if I leave it, it’s going to be gone.”

Essentially, if you leave it — lock it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

Vincent Venturella
6d ago

do not leave guns in a car ! vehicle break ins are thru the roof ! to easy to bring it inside with your person, or on your person.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Columbia police reopen investigation into man’s 2020 death

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police have reopened an investigation into the 2020 death of a 37-year-old Columbia man. Police initially ruled Freddie McKee’s death in July 2020 was a drug overdose. His mother, Doressia McKee, has consistently questioned that ruling and the police department’s investigation. She filed a complaint with the Columbia Police Department, which initially refused to reopen the investigation.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkeley, MO
Berkeley, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Cars
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
FOX2Now

Man fatally shot onboard Amtrak Friday night; Suspect at large

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed on Amtrak while traveling from St. Louis to Kansas City Friday night. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. The suspect got off at Lee’s Summit and is still at large, according to Lee’s Summit Police. Passengers told police it did not appear to be an argument between the victim and suspect.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Vehicles#Four Guns#St#Berkeley Police
FOX 2

St. Louis County Police Department releases public wellness app

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has launched a new app to help the public gain access to important information. It was originally created for department employees and family members, but it also has features accessible to the public. The public can access information on career opportunities inside the department, […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX2Now

Hazelwood weighs rules of the road for golf carts

ST. LOUIS- Another community in the St. Louis region is looking to give some more definition to rules when it comes to driving golf carts out on the road. The city of Hazelwood has been collecting public comments on the idea on the city’s website. Discussion of the ordinance is on the agenda for Wednesday’s city council agenda, although it’s not clear that a vote will be taken at the meeting.
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX 2

Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Edwardsville tornado at Amazon site

(KTVI)–Lawyers on Monday filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Madison County, Illinois against online retailer Amazon and two other companies on behalf of the family of delivery driver Austin McEwen, who was killed Dec. 10, 2021, when a tornado struck the Amazon fulfillment center where he was working. The tornado, with top winds estimated at […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy