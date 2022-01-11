ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17

By DAVID PORTER, MICHELLE L. PRICE, MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
Yuma Daily Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city's deadliest blaze in more than three...

www.yumasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Corbett
CBS Pittsburgh

Crews Struggle To Contain Flames At Hussey Copper In Leetsdale Due To Explosions, Falling Debris

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LEETSDALE (KDKA) — Crews are battling a challenging fire at Hussey Copper in Leetsdale Sunday morning. Leetsdale Fire Department reports that explosions originally prevented firefighters of multiple departments from making significant headway to contain the flames. The fire was first reported to authorities around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The explosions were caused by copper that was leaking, and crews had to temporarily step back from the site because of the dangers of the explosions. Employees of Hussey Copper have been attempting to “see what can be done,” according to the Leetsdale Fire Department. The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is at the scene. As of the last update, crews have been trying to avoid falling debris on fire. No workers were inside the facilities by 9:30 a.m. this morning.
LEETSDALE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#High Rise Building#Fire Safety#House Fire#Accident#Ap#John Jay College
CBS Denver

Denver Firefighters Douse Construction Blaze

DENVER (CBS4) — A fire started at ground level of a multi-story building under construction Monday morning. It was short-lived, however. The blaze was knocked down shortly after firefighters from the Denver Fire Department dragged hoses down an alley and put water on it. The incident occurred at about 10:40 a.m. in the block surrounded by 6th and 7th Avenues, Santa Fe Drive and Kalamath Street. (credit: CBS) Copter4 found a dark smoke plume coming from the western side of the open ground floor of the building. Four floors of framed-in construction were above the fire floor. (credit: CBS) The fire ignited during welding operations, a spokesman for the department, Greg Pixley, told CBS4. Workers attempted to put the fire out themselves using fire extinguishers, he said. (credit: CBS) One worker was being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by Denver Health paramedics, Pixley added. There were no other injuries.    
DENVER, CO
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Unvaccinated People Ordered to Stay Home or Face Jail in City of 14 Million

In a sobering dose of reality cutting a relatively festive holiday season, the Philippines’ sprawling capital Metro Manila has announced yet another lockdown in an attempt to stave off a frightening spike in COVID-19 infections. This time, though, stay-at-home orders apply only to unvaccinated residents and travelers, as the rest of the metropolis carries on with only stricter protocols when in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Crewmembers Say Missing TV Producer Took Off Running Into Idaho Forest And Vanished

27-year-old Terrence Chemel Woods Jr. grew up in Capitol Heights, Maryland, and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. He lived in London, England for several years and returned to the United States in 2018. He worked on the hit television show The Voice UK at one point, and Terrence traveled the world to work on television shows and documentaries, reports Deadline.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
CBS New York

Firefighters Still On Scene Of Blaze At Passaic Warehouse 24 Hours Later

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Twenty-four hours after it began, a massive chemical plant fire in Passaic is now contained, but with freezing conditions, firefighters still have plenty of work ahead. Friday night, massive flames shot into the air, halting traffic on Route 21, and Saturday, parts of the complex are still smoldering as crews remain on the scene. Hoses continue to douse the smoldering remains from ladders high above the Majestic Industries warehouse. Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says deep-seated fire trapped under the roof and flooring along with the single-digit temperatures are making it treacherous for firefighters. “Everything is turning to ice. We’re losing...
PASSAIC, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD: Rabbi Held Hostage In Texas Synagogue Reached Out To NYC Rabbi

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the four people who were being held hostage at a synagogue Saturday “are out alive and safe.” A rabbi and at least three other hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue in Coneyville, Texas, a suburb in Dallas-Fort Worth. An armed man interrupted a service Saturday morning, demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui. Siddiqui is a Pakistani woman serving an 86-year sentenced in Texas federal prison for trying to kill U.S. military officers in Afghanistan. As the hostage situation unfolded, law enforcement in New York City learned that a local rabbi received a phone call from the rabbi who was being held hostage, the NYPD confirmed to CBS2. Police say during the conversation, the two rabbis discussed Siddiqui’s imprisonment. She was convicted in a New York federal court in 2010 with ties to al-Qaida. Although no threats have been received, the NYPD has deployed the critical response command team to several Jewish houses of worship in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Patient Smoking Led To Small Fire, Partial Evacuation Of Lankenau Hospital, Spokesperson Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A patient inside a room at the Lankenau Heart Pavilion led to a fire that forced part of Lankenau Hospital to evacuate Saturday night, according to a spokesperson from Main Line Health. The fire is currently under control. In a release, a spokesperson said, “Although it is prohibited, it is believed that a patient smoking caused the fire.” Montgomery County fire officials confirmed to CBS3 only one small wing of the hospital had to be evacuated. Officials said there is smoke remaining in the building. There are no reports of injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy