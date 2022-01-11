ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Fork, UT

Man arrested for impersonating a police officer at American Fork Hospital, police say

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly impersonating a police officer at American Fork Hospital Monday.

Police responded to reports from staff at the hospital saying a man, who was later identified as 40-year-old William Graham, was at the hospital claiming to be a police officer.

Graham was wearing a duty uniform, including a vest, badge, and Salt Lake City Police shoulder patches, a probable cause statement states.

Staff at the hospital grew suspicious because two days prior to the incident, staff say Graham was at the hospital dressed in an army uniform.

When police made contact with Graham at the hospital they say he was wearing a belt “commonly used by police and security personnel. The belt had multiple handcuffs, pepper spray, a baton, two handgun magazines loaded with ammunition, and a flashlight.”

The vest Graham was wearing had a silver badge saying “Officer Sgt Graham Utah State PSD W-368,” arresting documents state.

A name badge was attached to the vest saying “Chris Graham Officer – MEDIC.” The back of the vest has a velcro patch saying “Emergency response team.”

Salt Lake City Police Department was contacted stated that their police department did not have a William Graham as an officer or cadet.

Graham was booked into Utah County Jail.

