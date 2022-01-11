ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX Cargo Dragon Docked To The ISS

SpaceRef
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SpaceX Cargo Dragon is pictured docked to the space station. The...

spaceref.com

SpaceRef

Artemis I Orion Spacecraft Awaits Launch

The Artemis I Orion spacecraft, secured on the Space Launch System (SLS) and enclosed in its launch abort system, is in view high up in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 10, 2022. Work platforms are extended around Orion...
FLORIDA STATE
SpaceRef

NASA JSC SpaceCast Weekly 14 January, 2022

SpaceCast Weekly is a NASA Television broadcast from the Johnson Space Center in Houston featuring stories about NASA's work in human spaceflight. Storie include the International Space Station and its crews and scientific research activities, and the development of Orion and the Space Launch System, the next generation American spacecraft being built to take humans farther into space than they've ever gone before.
HOUSTON, TX
SpaceRef

Sen launches first satellite of its UHD video constellation

Sen announces its first satellite, which will stream Ultra High Definition videos of Earth, is now in orbit. The satellite, ETV-A1, launched aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission that lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station today at 15.25 UTC, 10.25 EST. The satellite has four video cameras...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Update 13 January, 2021 - Studying Long-Term Visual Function in Space

Living long-term in microgravity affects every aspect of the human body and the eyes are no exception. A study recently delivered aboard the SpaceX Cargo Dragon vehicle and under way today at the orbital lab is exploring how visual function is impacted by extended space missions. Three NASA astronauts, Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, and Kayla Barron were on duty throughout the day contributing to the investigation that may protect astronaut's vision and improve eye treatments on Earth.
INDUSTRY
The Press

Photo credit: SpaceX

ICEYE Expands World's Largest SAR Satellite Constellation; launches first U.S. built spacecraft. IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in persistent monitoring with radar satellite imaging and an expert in NatCat solutions, has successfully launched two new SAR satellites into orbit. The launch included the first satellite built, licensed and operated by ICEYE US. Both satellites were launched on the SpaceX Transporter-3 smallsat rideshare mission with Exolaunch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Communication has successfully been established with each spacecraft. In total, ICEYE has now deployed 16 satellites since 2018, including both commercial and dedicated customer missions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Twin Falls Times-News

SpaceX launches satellite mission

SpaceX launched Transporter-3 Thursday, a mission containing numerous small microsatellites and nanosatellites for commercial and government use. Transporter-3 is SpaceX's third dedicated rideshare mission. On board are 105 spacecraft including microsatellites and orbital transfer vehicles. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket returned back to Earth for a successful landing.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Advanced Television

SpaceX success for Jan 13 launch

It was another routine launch for Elon Musk’s SpaceX on January 13th. A Falcon 9 rocket placed 105 smaller satellites into orbit for a number of clients and universities. Musk’s team, despite facing a number of potential problems that frequently effect other launch providers, have seemingly managed to make the launching of satellites a wholly reliable and routine prospect.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Sets Coverage for Russian Spacewalk Outside Space Station

Two Russian cosmonauts will venture outside the International Space Station at about 7 a.m. EST Wednesday, Jan. 19, to conduct a spacewalk to ready the new Prichal module for future Russian visiting spacecraft. Live coverage of the spacewalk will begin at 6 a.m. on NASA Television, the NASA app, and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Planet to Launch 44 SuperDove Satellites on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Rocket

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about Earth, today announced that the launch of their Flock 4x, consisting of 44 SuperDove satellites, will take place on Thursday, January 13th on SpaceX's Falcon 9 Transporter-3 SSO. This marks the first satellite launch under Planet’s new multi-year, multi-launch rideshare agreement with SpaceX.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

BRO-5: Unseenlabs begins 2022 with the launch of its fifth ocean monitoring satellite

Rennes, 12th January 2022 - This new launch, the fifth, will take place on 13 January. It is part of Unseenlabs' plan to have 20 to 25 satellites in orbit by 2025. After launching with Arianespace in August 2021, Unseenlabs will this time entrust the launch of BRO- 5 to SpaceX, diversifying the company's means of access to space through its collaboration with a new international launch services player.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

International Space Station Soars Over The Nile Delta At Night

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly around of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module's space-facing port on Nov. 8, 2021. The orbital complex was flying over 250 miles above the Nile Delta in Egypt...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Gorgeous ISS capture shows Caribbean and curvature of Earth

NASA astronaut Thomas Marshburn has shared a breathtaking image taken from the International Space Station (ISS) showing the curvature of Earth as well as part of the Caribbean. Marshburn captured the photo during a spacewalk last month before sharing it on Twitter at the weekend. In his tweet, the experienced...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceNews.com

Other ISS partners start planning for extension to 2030

WASHINGTON — The White House’s decision to extend operations of the International Space Station through the end of the decade is a “trigger” for other partners to make their own plans to continue participation in the station. NASA announced Dec. 31 that the Biden administration agreed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX F9 / Crew Dragon : Crew-7 : KSC LC-39A : NET Spring 2024

There is also a Crew-6 seat available, I would think Canada is interested in this mission since the other missions were not originally scheduled, but if Jeremy Hansen is ultimately assigned to Crew-7 it is because that Crew-6 seat was already assigned. I publish information in Spanish about space and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The United States Will Extend ISS Operations Through 2030

The ISS is coming to the end of its lifetime, but it has a little fight left yet. Though recent incidents have indicated the ISS is running on aging hardware, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced on Dec. 31 that the U.S.'s Biden-Harris Administration has committed to extend the International Space Station's operations through 2030, a press statement from NASA reveals.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: ISS connected via Airbus’ SpaceDataHighway

The Airbus’ SpaceDataHighway – developed with the support of ESA – provides broadband connectivity services between the International Space Station and the Earth. With the Columbus Ka-band (ColKa) terminal now installed and fully tested on-board the ISS, a SpaceDataHighway satellite will start to relay data via a bi-directional link in real time between the ISS Columbus Laboratory and the Columbus Control Centre located at the German Aerospace Center DLR near Munich as well as research centres across Europe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Curiosity Rover Measures Intriguing Carbon Signature on Mars

This mosaic was made from images taken by the Mast Camera aboard NASA’s Curiosity rover on the 2,729th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. It shows the landscape of the Stimson sandstone formation in Gale crater. In this general location, Curiosity drilled the Edinburgh drill hole, a sample from which was enriched in carbon 12. Credits: NASA/Caltech-JPL/MSSS.
ASTRONOMY

