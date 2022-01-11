SpaceX Cargo Dragon Docked To The ISS

ICEYE Expands World's Largest SAR Satellite Constellation; launches first U.S. built spacecraft. IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEYE, the global leader in persistent monitoring with radar satellite imaging and an expert in NatCat solutions, has successfully launched two new SAR satellites into orbit. The launch included the first satellite built, licensed and operated by ICEYE US. Both satellites were launched on the SpaceX Transporter-3 smallsat rideshare mission with Exolaunch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Communication has successfully been established with each spacecraft. In total, ICEYE has now deployed 16 satellites since 2018, including both commercial and dedicated customer missions.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO