ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

Body of Virginia father who tried to walk home to son during snowstorm found

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8Z7D_0diDcKpT00

LOUISA, Va. — The body of a Virginia man who vanished after attempting to walk home in whiteout conditions was found Thursday, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Jacob Whaley, 34, told his family on Jan. 3 that he was going to try to make the six-mile trek to his Louisa County home after his vehicle broke down in neighboring Hanover County during the snowstorm that stranded hundreds of drivers overnight on Virginia’s Interstate 95, The New York Times reported.

According to WRIC-TV, Whaley last texted his family at 8:45 p.m., telling his mother that he was lost.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it had “immediately responded to the family’s request” to check specific areas for Whaley, but their search was unsuccessful, the Times reported.

According to the Times, Whaley’s body was located by a search party comprised of volunteers and sheriff’s office personnel in a “very dense pine population” slightly more than 200 yards off Greene’s Corner Road, where the family had asked the authorities’ search to concentrate.

“This was a very heavily wooded area off the road that the search team had a hard time getting through,” Maj. Ronnie Roberts, chief deputy for the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email to the Times on Saturday. “Our county had 100 percent power outage and impassable roads.”

The sheriff’s office, in a prepared statement, offered its “heartfelt condolences” to Whaley’s family and friends.

“Missing Person’s cases are always a top priority for the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, and we share in their grief and sorrow,” the statement read.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One person killed following an ATV crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE & CORRECTION, 1/17/2022, 3:42 p.m.: Parade organizers say the victims were NOT a part of the parade or affiliated with the parade. UPDATE, 1/17/2022, 2:10 p.m.: Parade organizers say the victims were part of the 918 Club, who were taking part in today’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma City motorcycle patrol officer taken to hospital after crash on Lake Hefner Parkway

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — First responders took an Oklahoma City police officer to a hospital after they were involved in a crash on Lake Hefner Parkway on Monday. Authorities said the officer was on a patrol motorcycle on the highway near 122nd Street when the collision occurred. The officer was taken to a hospital, and officials said they were awake and talking.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisa County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Hanover County, VA
County
Louisa County, VA
Hanover County, VA
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crews battle fire at Okmulgee’s Hotel Sparks

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee Fire Department is on the scene of a building fire at Hotel Sparks in downtown Okmulgee. The building, near North Comanche and East 6th Street, was fully engulfed when firefighters got to the scene. They got the call around 10:30 this morning. Captain Mike...
OKMULGEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Volunteers#Louisa#The New York Times#Wric Tv
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
52K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy