Chicago Bulls not bringing back former Gate City star Mac McClung

CHICAGO, Ill. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities native Mac McClung was either going to get a contract from Chicago or get cut by the organization after the second 10-day contract he signed with the organization expired.

The Bulls decided not to bring back the Gate City alum as it was announced on Monday that Chicago cut ties with McClung.

The former Texas Tech star appeared in only one game, coming in for three minutes and scoring two points in a victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 29.

His numbers were more impressive with the Bulls G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, recording 19 points and sevens assists in his lone appearance for the team.

After going undrafted out of Texas Tech over the summer, the 22-year-old guard signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Lakers , but was waived in October before the season began.

