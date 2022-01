Dollar Stores have become synonymous with the frugal idea of spending only a singular dollar for a host of household, beauty and food products that once were thought to be much more expensive at grocery stores and other big box retailers. One of the first to open was Dollar General in 1939, followed by Dollar Tree in 1986, Family Dollar in 1959 and Five Below in 2002. These stores are characterized for their ease and transparency of value, while also offering customers an affordable way to buy some of their favorite brands. As the years march on, it’s become apparent how...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO