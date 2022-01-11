Guilford County students ride shuttles, taxis to school as bus driver shortage continues

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — As a bus driver shortage continues in Guilford County, some families are choosing alternative ways to get their children to school.

High schoolers at a number of schools were instructed to take Greensboro or High Point city buses or use shuttles to schools like Grimsley, Smith, Dudley and Page High Schools.

Patricia Shelton waited for her ninth-grade daughter to board a shuttle for Grimsley High School from the Warnersville Recreation Center Monday.

“This is a blessing,” she said.

Shelton rides the city bus often but didn’t feel comfortable sending her daughter.

“People that made the decision, I don’t feel like they have maybe ridden the bus themselves…or know how the city bus works,” she said.

Shelton’s daughter was one of about a dozen students who boarded the bus with an educator or coach with a commercial drivers’ license behind the wheel.

“I just feel thankful and grateful the administrative staff over at Grimsley to come together and be leaders and keep our children safe,” she said.

The shuttles didn’t work for everyone. Deanna Sanders has a son at Smith High School and explained the shuttle is too far away for him to walk.

“I can’t leave work every day to take him to school. I have to be at work at 8 a.m. every morning,” Sanders said. “Even if I was able to drop him off to the shuttles, it’s 7 something in the morning. Where’s he going to be? We don’t know anyone in those areas.”

Sanders sent her son in a taxi Monday morning and plans to keep doing so until the shortage is resolved.

“I can’t afford to keep putting gas in somebody else’s car and putting gas in my car every day,” she said.

