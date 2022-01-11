ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Installation of Colossal Cacti sculptures starts in downtown Indio

By Jesus Reyes
 6 days ago
From the festival fields of the Empire Polo Grounds to the streets of downtown Indio!

The Colossal Cacti sculptures are starting to be installed on Smurr Street and Miles Avenue, next to the Indio Visitors Center.

The sculptures were made among the art pieces featured at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which is also held in Indio.

Colossal Cacti at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

The three pieces were created by architectural designer Andrew Kovacs. They range in size, from nearly 14 feet to nearly 20 feet in height.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially welcome the sculptures as part of the city of Indio's first monthly event at the Outdoor Living Room.

Learn More: Indio hosts monthly center stage events at Outdoor Living Room in downtown

