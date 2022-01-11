ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

French fintech Qonto nears $5 bln valuation after new fundraising

By Mathieu Rosemain
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psnzI_0diDb9AW00

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Qonto, a French online bank for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs), said on Tuesday it had raised 486 million euros, bringing its valuation to 4.4 billion euros ($4.98 billion), in another sign of the good health of the French fintech sector.

France has recorded a streak of large private equity fundraising, as the combination of low interest rates, investment incentives and stay-at-home measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have boosted digital companies.

Qonto's latest fundraising is a record for a French fintech, a startup that specialise in financial services. It was led by investment firm Tiger Global and private equity fund TCV, and were followed by eight other, new contributors, including Eurazeo (EURA.PA), KKR (KKR.N) and Alkeon.

Previous investors, which include Valar, Alven, DST Global and Chinese tech giant Tencent (0700.HK), also participated in the funding, Qonto said.

The five-year-old company has a banking license for payments and offers bookkeeping and financial management services for SMEs at a monthly subscription price starting at 9 euros ($10.20).

It has recently partnered with another French fintech, October, which offers SMEs small loans of up to 30,000 euros. It has also partnered with Payfit, a software company that has developed a payroll platform.

"Our goal is to make life as easy as possible for companies," said co-founder and CEO Alexandre Prot. The company says it has 220,000 clients across four countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The money it has raised will allow it to quadruple its staff to 2,000 by 2025, it said, with the aim to bring the number of clients to 1 million SMEs and freelancers.

The startup plans to enter new markets in 2023, but did not say which. Qonto does not disclose its financial figures.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Europe misspent business energy savings funds, auditors say

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - More than 2 billion euros of European Union funding to help businesses save energy contributed little to climate change targets and in some cases funded investments that would have happened anyway, auditors said on Monday. The EU regards curbing energy use as essential to meeting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Euro zone eyes slower debt reduction rule, ways to boost compliance

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - European Union countries broadly agree they need to change EU laws to allow slower debt reduction, move away from complex calculated indicators and come up with an EU fiscal framework that is actually respected, senior euro zone officials said. The EU's fiscal rules, called the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Tech#Kkr#French#Tiger Global#Chinese#Tencent
dailyhodl.com

New Ethereum Competitor Soars After Announcing $150,000,000 Fundraising Round

The price of Ethereum (ETH) challenger Near (NEAR) is surging after completing a new funding round. From a low of $13.38 on Monday, the altcoin hit a high of $19.92 on Thursday following reports that the Near Foundation just raised $150 million in additional investments. Three Arrows Capital CEO Su...
MARKETS
Financial-Planning.com

CAIS reaches $1B valuation with latest funding as alternative investment fintech stays hot

With multiple fundraising deals in recent weeks, the wave into alternative investments is showing no signs of crashing in the new year. On Tuesday, CAIS, a digital platform offering financial advisors access to alternative funds and products, announced a $225 million round of funding led by Apollo and Motive Partners, with additional investment from Franklin Templeton. The additional funding values the New York City-based company, which was founded in 2009, at $1 billion.
MARKETS
Financial World

London-based Fintech firm Checkout.com’s valuation hits $40bn after latest funding

On Wednesday, a London-based financial technology firm Checkout.com had issued a statement saying that the UK-based fintech giant’s valuation had more than doubled up to a whopping $40 billion in less than a year. In point of fact, latest statement from Checkout.com followed a latest fundraising campaign that had raised a stark upsum of $1 billion, while a swathe of new alongside existing investors ranging from Altimeter to Dragoneer to Qatar Investment Authority, had taken part in the fundraising campaign.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Private Equity
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
China
ShareCast

Getir eyeing fundraise at $12bn valuation

Rapid grocery delivery service Getir is looking to raise fresh capital at a valuation of $12bn, it was reported on Tuesday. The Turkey-based company was looking to raise more than $1bn, Bloomberg said, to finance its international expansion plans. Bloomberg, citing a person “with knowledge of the matter” who wanted...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

Payments startup Checkout.com soars to $40B valuation after $1B funding round

London-based payments processing provider Checkout.com is now one of the most valuable startups in the financial technology market after raising a new $1 billion funding round. Checkout.com, officially Checkout Ltd., announced the funding this morning. Including its latest $1 billion funding round, Checkout.com has raised $1.8 billion since launch. The...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Brex Confirms $300 Million Funding at $12.3 Billion Valuation

Fintech Brex has confirmed the $300 million funding as part of a Series D-2 round led by Greenoaks Capital and Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV). It was reported in October 2021 that Brex had raised $300 million as part of the Series D and the company is now corroborating that report.
MARKETS
Reuters

Uber rival Bolt raises $711 mln at valuation of over $8 bln

STOCKHOLM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Estonian startup Bolt said on Tuesday it had raised 628 million euros ($711.40 million) from investors led by Sequoia Capital and Fidelity Management and Research Co, taking its valuation to 7.4 billion euros ($8.38 billion). Bolt, a rival of Uber's (UBER.N) ride-sharing and food delivery...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Business banking startup Qonto raises $552 million at $5 billion valuation

Qonto is a challenger bank focused on business bank accounts. The startup focuses primarily on small and medium companies as well as freelancers. It currently operates in France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Tiger Global and TCV are leading today’s funding round. With 220,000 clients, Qonto still plans to grow at...
BUSINESS
investing.com

TMT Investments shares rise after Bolt fundraising

Investing.com – TMT Investments (LON:TMTI) shares have risen over 8% on Tuesday morning after portfolio company Bolt announced it has successfully raised funds. Ride-hailing and food delivery company Bolt announced it has raised €628 million in a new equity finance round led by Fidelity, Sequoia Capital and other institutional investors.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Project44 raises new funding at $2.4B valuation

After becoming a unicorn in 2021, Chicago startup project44 has doubled its valuation after raising new funding to kick off 2022. Project44 said Tuesday that it has raised $240 million in equity led by an investor group including Thoma Bravo, TPG and Goldman Sachs.
CHICAGO, IL
pymnts

French Neobank Qonto Accelerates European Growth With $550M Round

Qonto, the Paris-based neobank for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and freelancers, has raised 486 million euros ($552 million) in Series D funding, the Paris-based company announced Tuesday (Jan. 11). The fundraising, one of the largest ever in France, brings the company’s valuation to 4.4 billion euros ($5 billion).
BUSINESS
Reuters

French refurbished smartphone seller Back Market valued at $5.7 bln

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Back Market, the French marketplace dedicated to refurbished smartphones and electronic devices, said on Tuesday it had closed an investment round of $510 million, bringing its total valuation to $5.7 billion. "The (...) funding cements Back Market's position as a leading refurbished electronics marketplace, with...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy