Grading Alabama in its national championship loss to Georgia

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
Life in the Red Podcast: Analyzing Scott Frost's completed football staff; latest from AD Trev Alberts and hoops talk
Nebraska is dipping back into the junior college ranks in hopes of bolstering its running back competition this offseason.
The Huskers on Sunday afternoon landed a verbal commitment from New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant, who has been among juco's most productive ball-carriers over the past two years.
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen drilled a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime, lifting Oregon State to a 69-66 victory over No. 22 Colorado on Monday.
Nebraska has landed another high-profile quarterback from the transfer portal.
Chubba Purdy, formerly of Florida State, committed to the Husker coaching staff Monday after visiting the campus over the weekend.
He joins former Texas starting quarterback Casey Thompson, a fifth-year collegiate veteran, in a Nebraska quarterback room that takes on a decidedly different look.
With the offseason a couple of weeks old now, The Clemson Insider is pondering some of the most pressing on-field questions for Clemson’s football program as the Tigers wipe the slate clean and start fresh in (...)
Clemson has recently been in contact with a highly-touted offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, as the Tigers hope to visit with him in the near future. Thayer Academy (Brockton, MA.) four-star (...)
Notre Dame’s football program is reportedly set to make a big assistant coach hire. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Fighting Irish are set to hire a former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach. Al Washington, whom Ohio State parted ways with following the 2021 season,...
