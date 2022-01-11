Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
One of Clemson's transfers revealed Saturday where he will continue his playing career. Receiver Frank Ladson Jr. took to social media to announce he will be staying in the ACC. Ladson is headed to Miami, (...)
A transfer running back will not be part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and there is uncertainty — though not finality — about the chances he joins the program in the future.
Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson, who just verbally committed to Nebraska on Tuesday and was originally expected to be a midyear enrollee, confirmed to the Journal Star that he will not be at UNL this spring.
Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Shanahan walked onto the field with an emphatic nod, believing his San Francisco 49ers had beaten the Dallas Cowboys in a chaotic wild-card finish that left many not sure what was happening.
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen drilled a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime, lifting Oregon State to a 69-66 victory over No. 22 Colorado on Monday.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah State women’s basketball team continued its march toward perfection Monday night against Clark Atlanta, defeating the Panthers 92-57. With the win, the Tigers moved to 14-0 on the year and improved on their SIAC-leading 8-0 record. Savannah State jumped on Clark from the opening tip, getting out to a […]
Former Michigan cornerback George Johnson has committed to UMass, according to a post on his social media page. The former three-star recruit entered the transfer portal 10 days ago, reportedly as a wide receiver, after spending line on both sides of the ball early in his career. The 6-foot junior...
