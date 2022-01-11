ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Georgia rallies to beat Alabama for first national championship since 1980

By Zach Braziller
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27OW3w_0diDZtF500
Georgia claimed its first national title since 1980. Getty Images

The quarterback wasn’t supposed to be good enough. The coach couldn’t win the big game.

Together, they smashed those narratives to pieces, Stetson Bennett IV and Kirby Smart snapping Georgia’s national championship drought.

Bennett outplayed Bryce Young, the Heisman Trophy winner. Smart got the better of his former boss, Nick Saban, the record-holder for national titles. And the Bulldogs won it all for the first time since 1980, slaying their Crimson Tide demons after seven consecutive defeats with a thrilling 33-18 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 2017 team, which blew a 10-point, fourth-quarter lead to Alabama in the national championship game, can rest easy.

“There’s going to be some property torn up in Indianapolis tonight, baby,” a jubilant Smart said, echoing the call made by the late Georgia play-by-play man Larry Munson after the Bulldogs won it all in 1980.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EffXg_0diDZtF500
Stetson Bennett celebrates Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama.

Bennett, a one-time walk-on and junior college quarterback who started this season as the backup, threw two touchdown passes in the final 8:09, responding like a champion after his fumble enabled Alabama to go ahead. The star-studded defense produced a resounding performance just over a month after getting shredded by the Crimson Tide (13-2). It picked off Young twice, the first multiple-interception game of his young career, held Alabama to just one touchdown in four trips into the red zone and Kelee Ringo iced it with his 79-yard interception return for a touchdown. As that play unfolded, an emotional Bennett began tearing up. He was 54 seconds away from being a champion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Al791_0diDZtF500
Stetson Bennett completes a 40-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell in the fourth quarter to give Georgia the lead.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCdwe_0diDZtF500
Kelee Ringo scores on an interception return during the fourth quarter.

“I wasn’t going to be the reason why we lost this game,” he said. “It’s the thing that Coach Smart and the whole team has been preaching all year: resiliency, toughness, composure, connection. I knew that those guys beside me had my back, and I had their back, too.”

A Blackshear, Ga., native, Bennett became the starter when J.T. Daniels suffered a lat injury early in the season, and never gave up the job. He faced steady criticism, none more so than after last month’s SEC Championship game when he threw a pair of interceptions. Smart, the former Alabama defensive coordinator who has elevated the Georgia (14-1) program since arriving in 2016, didn’t blink. He was sticking with Bennett.

“Man,” Smart said, “what a story.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYETQ_0diDZtF500
Stetson Bennett fumbles in the fourth quarter.

It took a while for the Georgia offense to get going against Alabama. The top-ranked defense kept the Bulldogs in the game, although Alabama losing dynamic deep-threat Jameson Williams to a knee injury in the second quarter certainly was a contributing factor. Just 37 days ago, Young torched Georgia for 421 yards through the air and three touchdowns. Without Williams, and fellow star receiver John Metchie (torn ACL) to contend with, the Bulldogs’ defense flexed its muscles.

“They won this game for us,” Bennett said of the Georgia defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxQmr_0diDZtF500
Kirby Smart celebrates with Georgia’s College Football Playoff Championship trophy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g0aWG_0diDZtF500
Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, who served as Saban’s defensive coordinator at Alabama, embrace.

Alabama seemed ready to take control after halftime, eating up 7:45 of the third-quarter clock with a 17-play, 68-yard drive that finally saw its running game get going. Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 35 yards on the drive, personally converting three third downs, but Agiye Hall let a third-down throw from Young go through his hands and Will Reichard’s 48-yard field goal was blocked.

On the very next play, James Cook ripped off a 67-yard run — the longest run Alabama allowed all year — setting Georgia up to go ahead on the game’s first touchdown. White took it in from a yard out, giving the Bulldogs their first lead, at 13-9, with 1:20 left in the quarter. Alabama responded with a long drive that ended with a field goal to get within a point. It marked the third time in as many trips into the red zone that the Tide couldn’t punch it in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfwIe_0diDZtF500
Bryce Young (9) walks off with Chris Owens (79).

They finally broke through, thanks to a gift from Bennett. His fumble set up Alabama at the Georgia 16-yard-line. Bennett was trying to throw the ball away, but as he was being dragged down it slipped out of his hands and it was nonchalantly recovered by Brian Branch just before stepping out of bounds. On third-and-goal, Young found tight end Cameron Latu while under a heavy rush from 3 yards out to give Alabama an 18-13 lead with 10:14 to go.

Bennett didn’t let his mistake keep him down. He came out throwing darts on the next possession and answered with his best throw of the night, a 40-yard strike to Adonai Mitchell as Georgia reclaimed the lead, with 8:09 on the clock. Bennett dropped the ball in perfectly to his freshman receiver, who came down with the it despite air-tight coverage from Khyree Jackson. The Bulldogs wouldn’t trail again, and Bennett added to the lead with a 15-yard scoring strike to freshman tight end Brock Bowers.

“If any team deserves it, they deserve it,” Saban said. “They played great all year. We were the only team to beat them in the SEC Championship game. And we just couldn’t finish the game tonight like we wanted to.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
Idaho Press

MIKE PRATER: There's one smart landing spot for Moore — and it's obvious

We all have prized possessions, and we protect them at all costs. We think about them in times of reflection, and strategize silly (but serious) scenarios in our minds: “If the house catches fire, what’s the first thing I’d grab?’’ Me? The marble-shaped crystal that contains a small handful of my father’s ashes. You? Think...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Tua Tagovailoa News

Tua Tagovailoa’s up-and-down performance through his first two NFL seasons has raised some questions about his status as a longterm franchise QB for the Miami Dolphins. But on Saturday, reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport indicated that the team is sticking by their former No. 5 overall pick.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Munson
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brian Robinson#American Football
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

Transfer RB Deondre Jackson won't be at NU this spring, says he still plans to play for Huskers

A transfer running back will not be part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and there is uncertainty — though not finality — about the chances he joins the program in the future. Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson, who just verbally committed to Nebraska on Tuesday and was originally expected to be a midyear enrollee, confirmed to the Journal Star that he will not be at UNL this spring. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy