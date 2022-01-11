Bitcoin Tests Key Support at $40K

After the rally was limited by the resistance zone at 1.1480, the bears prevailed. The European common currency lost quite a bit of ground against the dollar and, during the early hours of today`s trading, the pair is holding positions around the psychological level at 1.1400. If the bearish prevalence continues, then the expectations will be for a test of the support at 1.1359. A breach of the mentioned zone could easily deepen the corrective move towards 1.1272. If the bulls re-enter the market, then their first resistance can be found at 1.1450. Only a successful violation of the next target at 1.1480, however, could lead to future gains and could easily head the price towards the November 2021 levels of around 1.1520. The expected data for the initial jobless claims (Thursday; 13:30 GMT) should lead to increased volatility.

CURRENCIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO