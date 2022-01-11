ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Bitcoin Tests Key Support at $40K

By ThinkMarkets
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs mentioned earlier, there hasn’t been any relief for technology stocks or cryptocurrencies at the start of the new week. But at the time of writing, Bitcoin was sharply of its earlier low after dipping below the $40K handle. It is...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Price Just 20% Away from Miner Capitulation, $42,000 Key Support for BTC

The Bitcoin miner capitulation means major sell-offs from miners could trigger if Bitcoin falls another 20% from the current levels. Here’s what the possibility suggests. The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade around $43,000 as of the weekend. One key area of focus for Bitcoin miners is the activity surrounding Bitcoin mining. Post China’s Bitcoin mining ban in May 2021, the BTC hashrate tanked by 50%. However, the BTC hashrate has fully recovered and is currently at a new all-time high following miners’ successful migration to the US Kazakhstan, and other parts of the world. Furthermore, the latest report from Glassnode shows that the Bitcoin miner community has resolved to heavy accumulation. Despite this correction, miners are accumulating Bitcoin at the fastest rate since May 2021.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Key Indicators Suggest A Strengthening Case For Move Below $40K

Bitcoin failed to stay above the $43,000 support against the US Dollar. BTC is trading in a bearish zone and could continue to move down below $41,200. Bitcoin is struggling to climb above the $42,500 and $42,800 resistance levels. The price is trading below $43,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

After the rally was limited by the resistance zone at 1.1480, the bears prevailed. The European common currency lost quite a bit of ground against the dollar and, during the early hours of today`s trading, the pair is holding positions around the psychological level at 1.1400. If the bearish prevalence continues, then the expectations will be for a test of the support at 1.1359. A breach of the mentioned zone could easily deepen the corrective move towards 1.1272. If the bulls re-enter the market, then their first resistance can be found at 1.1450. Only a successful violation of the next target at 1.1480, however, could lead to future gains and could easily head the price towards the November 2021 levels of around 1.1520. The expected data for the initial jobless claims (Thursday; 13:30 GMT) should lead to increased volatility.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Tests Key Support#Thinkmarkets
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Corrects Gains, Resistance Turned Support

EUR/USD rallied after it broke the 1.1400 resistance zone. A major bullish trend line is forming with support near 1.1340 on the 4-hours chart. GBP/USD rallied above 1.3700 before it faced sellers. USD/JPY found support near 113.60 and corrected higher. EUR/USD Technical Analysis. This past week, the Euro started a...
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

This is The Next Key Resistance for BTC: Bitcoin Price Analysis

Following a steady weekend, Bitcoin maintains the $42K range. Considering the options market strike prices and the technical analysis, bitcoin is expected to fluctuate in the $40K – $47K range in the next short term. Onchain data shows that long-time holders recently slowed down their selling pressure, and it seems that BTC is under consolidation.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

US 100 Revisits Major Support

The Nasdaq 100 faltered after an unexpected rise in US initial jobless claims. The tech index bounced off the demand zone around 15200 which used to be a resistance on the daily chart. A bullish divergence revealed a slowdown in the sell-off momentum. The latest break above 15820 prompted some...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Fidelity exec says Bitcoin is ‘technically oversold,’ making $40K a ‘pivotal support’

A painful retracement in the Bitcoin (BTC) market earlier this week sent the price below $40,000 for the first time since September 2021. Many analysts predicted the decline to continue toward the $30,000 to $35,000 range, but the price reclaimed $40,000 as support again and on Wednesday BTC made an abrupt move above $44,000. This rekindled hopes that the $40,000 level is perhaps where Bitcoin may bottom out before continuing its move higher in 2022.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bitcoin edges higher as move below $40K is short-lived

Investing.com – Bitcoin was trading back near $43,000 on Wednesday morning as Monday’s brief foray below $40,000 proved to be short-lived. Some analysts had expected that a break below that level could open the door to further losses but the support around $40,000 has held and Bitcoin has shown signs of stabilising.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Cryptos testing key levels

After such a vicious drop, many crypto traders and investors are undoubtedly thinking to buy the dip as some of the major crypto currencies are testing key support levels. Bitcoin, for example, has bounced at $40K after a 40% drop, while Ether is holding its own above key support at $3K.
MARKETS
tokenpost.com

Bitcoin investors buy the dip as BTC falls below $40K

Bitcoin’s price, which has been in a downward trajectory since 2022 started, fell below $40,000 on Monday. Despite the decline, many investors bought the dip as they continue to stand by the crypto’s long-term potential. Bitcoin fell to as low as $39,816.94 during Monday’s trading based on CoinMarketCap...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Recovery Stalls Near Key Hurdles

Bitcoin price recovered and faced hurdles near USD 42,500. Ethereum is struggling near USD 3,150, XRP is consolidating below USD 0.75. NEAR and ROSE gained 19%. Bitcoin price started a recovery wave above the USD 41,500 level. BTC climbed above the USD 42,000 level, but it struggled near USD 42,500. It is currently (12:45 PM UTC) consolidating above USD 41,900, with a minor bearish angle.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin drops below $40K for first time in 3 months as fear set to 'accelerate'

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below the landmark $40,000 mark for the first time since September 2021 on Jan. 10, heightening a rout that began six weeks ago. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD encountering predictable volatility as bears finally steered the market back into the $30,000 zone. The...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin dip below $40K follows Fed signal of a possible fourth rate hike in 2022

Global financial markets, stocks and cryptocurrencies took a knock on Jan. 10 after rumors that the Federal Reserve may hike interest rates four times in 2022 circulated and sparked a sell-off and sent the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield briefly above 1.8%. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Ethereum breaches 3000, Bitcoin presses 40k

Ethereum extends recent down trend today and hit as low as 2927.20, just ahead of 61.8% retracement of 1715.62 to 4863.75 at 2918.20. Further decline is expected as long as 3245.45 resistance holds. Decline from 4863.75 is seen as in the same degree as the rise from 1715.62 to 4865.75. Deeper decline would be seen to or even further to 100% projection of 4863.75 to 3439.00 from 4126.20 at 2701.45, which is close to 2647.30 support, before forming a bottom.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
FXStreet.com

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin below $40k before regaining ground; altcoins fall

The declines followed U.S. stock exchange losses as investors anticipate continued hawkishness by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Market moves: Bitcoin fell below $40,000 briefly as U.S. stocks continued to drop thanks to a newly hawkish Federal Reserve. Prices. Bitcoin (BTC): $41,797 -0.2%. Ether (ETH): $3,077 -2.6%. Markets. S&P 500: $4,670...
STOCKS
cheddar.com

Bitcoin Dips Below $40K As Death Cross Looms

For the first time since September, Bitcoin fell below $40,000 early Monday. The currency's average short-term price has now dipped below its average long-term price, which is known by a rather dramatic term, a death cross. According to analysts, the indicator appears to be a result of mounting concerns of faster liquidity withdrawal by the US Federal Reserve. The crypto slump also follows a week of rough trading for equities overall. CEO Snickerdoodle Labs and Co-Founder of the Stanford Future of Digital Currency Initiative, Jonathan Padilla, joined Cheddar to discuss more.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Keeps Bleeding And Nears $40K, 4 Scenarios For Q1 2022

Bitcoin starts yet another 2022 week in the red with a 2% loss in 24 hours and a 13.5% loss in 7 days. The benchmark crypto has been on a downtrend since the end of 2021 and could potentially dip further due to macroeconomic factors. Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy