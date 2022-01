The absence of US traders in observance of Martin Luther King Day took the sting out of today’s EMU trading action. Especially since the main dish was served during Asian trading hours with monthly Chinese activity data and quarterly GDP figures. Data pointed in the direction of further waning growth momentum. The PBOC anticipated the numbers by unexpectedly cutting key policy rates for the first time since April 2020 (7d reverse repo and 1y lending facility) by 10 bps to respectively 2.1% and 2.85%. It prompted an outperformance of main Chinese equity indices (+1-1.5%). Main European benchmarks enjoyed the risk rally and currently gain 0.5% to 0.7%. EUR/USD fluctuates in low 1.14 area. German Bunds continue to trade near Friday’s sell-off lows. Daily changes range between +0.5 bps and +1.1 bp across the curve. The German 10y yield thus remains near the recovery high of -0.02%. The technical picture in the EU 10y swap rate looks even better. It broke the 2021 recovery high (0.33%) early January to bump into 0.40% resistance (50% retracement on 2018-2019) decline. A correction lower didn’t go below resistance-turned-support at 0.33% with the key swap gauge back at 0.40%. A break higher paves the way to 62% retracement on that 2018-2019 decline at 0.59%. This week’s key event from a European point of view could for once be the normally dull Minutes of the ECB meeting, published on Thursday. Recall US markets’ reaction after the release of the December Minutes. The ECB back then decided to put PEPP to bed after March 2022 and to temporarily bump APP in Q2 (€40bn/month) and Q3 (€30bn/month). We assume Lagarde used her finest negotiations skills to craft this deal and markets will be interested in more hawkish floated alternatives in line of rapidly evolving market developments.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO